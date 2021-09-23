Is Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout pregnant with twins?











An Instagram post by Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout has shocked fans, with a photo suggesting the MTV star could be pregnant with twins.

The Teen Mom stars have previously come under speculation for sharing ‘clickbait’ posts on their social media pages, which link to news articles.

This has left viewers, who regularly follow her journey as a teenage mom on MTV, unsure about whether Maci is actually pregnant with twins or not.

Reality Titbit has looked into whether the pregnancy rumors are true or not, and explored fan reactions to the Instagram news.

Maci hints at twin pregnancy on Instagram

Maci shared a post of two baby grows on September 22 with the caption: “We’re DOUBLY SURPRISED! #LinkInBio.”

This insinuates that she may be pregnant with twins, but the MTV star did not allow anyone to comment on the post.

The picture involved a picture of an ultrasound, making it appear realistic, along with one baby grow stating: “I was a surprise.”

While the other baby outfit reads: “I was definitely a surprise.”

Maci’s post received more than 19K likes, with the link in her bio taking followers to an adoption update by Celebuzz.

Is Maci Bookout pregnant with twins?

Although Maci could possibly be pregnant, it is more likely to be clickbait.

The article in her link in bio, which she asks followers to visit, states: “Maci shared that she’s “done” having children with husband Taylor McKinney.

“But that doesn’t mean that the couple won’t adopt someone else’s child!”

This confirms that Maci is not currently expecting any children.

It’s not the first time the Teen Mom OG star has let fans think she is pregnant. Maci was previously called out for suggesting she is expecting.

As she suffers from PCOS, which can involve difficulty getting pregnant, some viewers thought her ‘clickbait’ posts were insensitive to others.

Maci has often shared ultrasound pictures and posts which state phrases like “she’s pregnant”. She has shared similar news on her Instagram story for co-stars like Catelynn Baltierra, including that she is expecting twins.

Catelynn was pregnant with one child, before giving birth in August.

Fans react to Maci’s announcement

Several viewers believed Maci’s news, with some ecstatic that she could be having twins, but others recognised it could be fake.

Recently, Maci came under fire on social media for sharing news – on both Instagram and Twitter – that reported a YouTuber’s alleged death.

A viewer responded: “What is wrong with you posting this as click bait?!?!? Seriously. It’s disgusting. Click bait = money right?.”

Some believed the news posted on Maci’s Instagram.

One confused fan said: “Well I just saw on Instagram that Macie is pregnant with twins…and doesn’t she already have 3 kids?.”

Overall, it appears that most fans are aware that Teen Mom stars, Maci included, often post clickbait news on social media.

Maci isn't pregnant. That's a click bait. I did some digging..it's fake. They have alot of that. — คrti♡ |BLM| #FREEBRITNEY (@cuteasbutton87) September 23, 2021

