Made in Chelsea: Who is Julius' twin? Meet Fabian on Instagram!











Julius Cowdrey has become a main part of the Made in Chelsea cast throughout series 21, and fans have recently discovered he has a twin.

Becoming one of three members of the ‘tricep trio’, which involves co-stars Fredrick Ferrier and Miles Nazaire, we’ve gotten to know Julius pretty well.

Along the way, E4 viewers have found out that Julius actually has a twin, after he made the reveal that he was “one of the first IVF twins in the UK”.

So, who is Julius’ twin? What’s the story behind the MIC star’s revelation? We found his brother Fabian on Instagram, and done some research.

Screenshot: Julius and Robbie, Made in Chelsea, Season 21 Episode 8, All 4

Julius reveals he is a twin

When Ollie and Gareth talk about having children, Julius asks them if they know he was conceived through IVF.

He went on to tell them: “I was one of the first IVF twins in the UK.”

Julius added:

So, my mum couldn’t conceive naturally. It was a massive worry for my mum and dad. They went to some incredible, (they always talk about him) an incredible doctor, and he basically said the only way for you to have babies is to do this by IVF, but the success rate is so low.

The MIC star said that it was early days, and that it happened in the 1990s.

According to Julius, the first attempt gave them IVF twins, which led to him and his brother being conceived at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Quite literally, Made in Chelsea, as Julius put it.

IVF was a thing a long long time ago, I think 🤔 #MadeInChelsea — Lewis (@Flat_Molar) May 17, 2021

Who is Julius Cowdrey’s twin?

Fabian Cowdrey

Julius and his twin Fabian have a very similar resemblance to each other.

Fabian is a transformative coach who is an ex-pro athlete and entrepreneur, as well as the host of Between The Ears podcast.

He is a former English professional cricketer who played for Kent County Cricket Club, having followed in his father and grandfather’s footsteps.

Fabian, who is 28 years old, also made history by becoming the first third generation player to play for the county.

The twin returns to @E4Chelsea! ⭐️ Could be a fiery night for @JuliusCowdrey. #MadeInChelsea — Fabian Cowdrey (@fkcowdrey) March 29, 2021

Meet Fabian Cowdrey on Instagram

Fabian and Julius may be twins, but they are also “best buds” who missed each other while the MIC star took part in filming.

Looking at Fabian’s Instagram, he often shares lots of quotes relating to life motivation and advice, such as:

“Either you run the day, or the day runs you. Every time you find yourself focusing on anything less than positive, catch yourself and switch it!”

He is also very public about his story from cricket into becoming a gym coach, saying that he “knows the deep loneliness of mental struggle”.

If you’re into spin classes, Fabian hosts his own at Ride Republic on Fulham Road, London. You can book one of his classes here!

