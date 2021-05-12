Storage Wars: What is Mary's net worth? Texas native's items for sale here!











Storage Wars sees bidders buy garage items with hopes to make a profit on them. So, what is cast member Mary’s net worth?

For those who love a bargain, the A&E series is the show for you, as professional buyers explore storage units in search of unique items.

Mary is amongst the line-up of bidders who often place their bets, and it looks like she has made a living out of the hobby.

So, what is Mary’s net worth? Which items does she sell? We had a look at her website to find out how she makes an income.

Screenshot: Storage Wars: Texas: The Best Mary Moments Of Season 3 (Season 3, Episode 26) | A&E YouTube

Who is Mary Padian?

Mary is a buyer on A&E’s Storage Wars, from Dallas, Texas.

She sells handmade, vintage and “one-of-a kind” home goods that she has collected from treasure hunting around Texas.

The 40-year-old has her own online shop called Mary’s Finds, which formerly was a brick-and-mortar store in Texas. It is no longer in operation.

Although she is not married, Mary is thought to have a boyfriend.

She recently moved back to Texas and left the show, following a send-off from her fellow storage bidders.

Jarod and Brandi split. Mary moving back to TX. This feels like the beginning of the end. #StorageWars — Mayor of Parts Unknown (@theFAN2000) April 21, 2021

Storage Wars: What is Mary’s net worth?

$600,000

Mary became passionate about found objects and furniture while working as Paige Rense’s assistant, the former editor of Architectural Digest.

Since becoming a cast member on Storage Wars to showcase her love for auctions, she is thought to have made $15,000 per episode.

Although she is no longer appearing on the show, Mary seems to be working with brands, including Ancient Nutrition and Elderberry Hill.

Mary also recently starred in a podcast called Super Awesome Mix, where she compiled songs she grew up with, which take her back to memories.

Mary is so cute and polite with her little hand waves. #StorageWars #2021 — Hilary Choi (@HilaryChoi) April 21, 2021

Mary Padian: Items for sale explored

Most of Mary’s sold items include collectibles, glassware, toys, and ceramics.

Her main income is likely to be from her online store. Currently, she is selling trinkets, art, paper, walls, boxes of treasure, and crusty plushies.

Mary also has her own merchandise for her fans – offering personalised autographs on items of clothing!

Prices for Mary’s Finds vary, from around $11 to $34 for collectables.

