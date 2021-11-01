Matthew Brown's net worth revealed after Alaskan Bush People exit











Matthew Brown, the eldest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings, has been on fan’s minds ever since he left the show.

He left the Discovery+ series, which follows the Brown family as they live with little electricity in an isolated environment, in season eight.

We explored Matt’s net worth in 2021, and what he’s up to today…

OMG: Who is Rick Ness’ girlfriend and was the star married?

It's the day the Browns' lives changed forever.



See the family say their goodbyes on a special episode of #AlaskanBushPeople starting now on @Discovery and @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/v1JDcq3LyJ — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) November 1, 2021

Matthew Brown: Net worth in 2021

Matthew does not currently have much of a net worth. When he was reportedly cut from the show, so was his pay check.

He claimed in an Instagram video posted on April 11, 2021, that he does not have any money, along with “hardly anything to eat”.

Matt alleged: “We made a lot of money off the show, and because my dad controlled everything, all the money went to him.”

North By Current | Official Trailer | PBS

He went on to say that the family kept over $300,000 from him, but this is unconfirmed by the Browns themselves.

I truly hope and pray Matt shows up on this new season. He's been missed. Even if for a few days, it would be great to see the whole wolf pack reunited again. #AlaskanBushPeople pic.twitter.com/Nft2DC4TvD — MamaBear🐻 (@MamaTells) September 19, 2021

Will Matt be returning this season?

No, there are no confirmations from Matt or Discovery+ that he could be returning to Alaskan Bush People.

Several fans have questioned the eldest son on whether he attended his father Billy Brown’s funeral, and why he hasn’t returned to his family since.

However, he cut ties from his family several seasons ago.

Since his exit, Matt claimed that production pitched the show to Discovery with a false perception of how the family actually lived their lives.

They allegedly left out that the family had a generator, television, and used electricity occasionally.

I’m sorry. Did they do a whole special for Billy Brown with clips from throughout the show and really just cut Matt out altogether? That’s sad. Family issues aside, you don’t cut a kid out like that. #alaskanbushpeople — Mia V (@MiaVGirl) September 13, 2021

GOLD RUSH: How old is Fred Lewis and who is his wife?

Updates on the Alaskan Bush star

Matt has been sharing regular updates with his Instagram followers.

His latest venture is preparing to go up the Chopaka Mountain in Washington, where he will be camping by himself soon.

It appears that Matt is getting ready to move up the mountain for winter.

Another recent project on his page has involved building a sled to use when going up the mountain in winter.

He is now thought to be living alone in the Golden State. As he grew up living with barely any electricity, Matt seems to be used to that lifestyle.

In March 2021, the former Alaskan Bush star said he was one year sober.

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY AT 8 PM SUNDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK