Meet MTV's Messyness cast - Tori, Teddy and Adam on Instagram!











MTV’s Messiness is hitting our screens on August 23, which sees Nicole “Snooki” LaVelle bring Tori, Teddy and Adam onto the cast with her.

The panel show may be recognised as a spin-off of Ridiculousness, which was originally by Rob Dyrdek, before Deliciousness came out.

This time will be different, though, as Jersey Shore’s Snooki will lead the way, while the panel provides commentary on viral videos.

We are all guilty of not being able to stop watching TikTok vids, and now it’s in TV form, Reality Titbit could not wait to meet the Messyness cast.

Nicole “Snooki” LaVelle

Hosting the new MTV series is Snooki, who is best known as a cast member of Jersey Shore, and currently stars on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The 33-year-old is married to Jionni LaVelle and has three children Giovanna, Lorenzo and Angelo.

She has had numerous talk show appearances, which has included participating as a guest, as well as hosting – and is now on Messyness!

Snooki appeared as the guest hostess for WWE Raw in 2011 and competed at WrestleMania XXVII that same year. Since then, she’s been very busy.

Tori Spelling

Tori, 48, is an American actress and author.

Her first major role was Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, beginning in 1990, which led to several roles on films, including Kiss The Bride in 2007.

Having acted since she was 17, she once starred as herself in the VH1 sitcom So Notorious, and was the unicorn on The Masked Singer!

She has been married to Dean McDermott since 2006, who she now has five children with – three sons and two daughters.

Teddy Ray

Teddy is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor from Los Angeles.

Viewers may know him from staring in Funny Fat Guy in 2018, as well as How to Be Broke, and Scroll Wheel of Time.

He is best known for appearing on Russell Simmons’ comedy platform All Def Digital and is a cast member on Season 8 of Wild ‘N Out on MTV.

Adam Rippon

Adam is an American former figure skater.

The 31-year-old won the 2010 Four Continents Championships and the 2016 U.S. National Championships.

Earlier in his career, he won the 2008 and 2009 World Junior Championships, the 2007–08 Junior Grand Prix Final, and the 2008 U.S junior national title.

Rippon won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics and became the first openly gay American male athlete to win a medal at the competition.

In November 2018, Adam announced his retirement from competitive figure skating.

