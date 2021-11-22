Meet Netflix's Blown Away Christmas judges on Instagram











Blowing glass is a sure-fire way to catch Netflix viewers’ eyes, especially when it comes to a festive edition: Blown Away Christmas.

Just in time for the cosiest season of the year, we have been treated to a glass-blowing competition, which sees competitors try to impress judges.

They compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges, with a $10,000 cash prize up for grabs, plus an additional $10,000 donation for charity.

Before someone gets the crown, they are closely watched by Cat Burns, Andi Kovel, Alexander Rosenberg, Edgar Valentine, and Nao Yamamoto.

Cat Burns

Cat Burns, 30, is a production blower and studio assistant from New Jersey.

Cat gained two different degrees in Glass Fine Art and in Glass Craft and Design from Salem Community College in Carneys Point, New Jersey.

After graduating from college, Cat honed her skills working as an assistant for glass artists in Philadelphia.

She starred in Blown Away season 2, where she took on nine other competitors, despite claiming she had the “least experience” in episode 1.

Andi Kovel

Andi, from Blown Away season 2, has her own glass business Esque Studio.

The glass is hand-blown by Andi and her business partner Justin Parker, in their Portland, Oregon studio.

Having been in the glass-blowing industry for over 20 years, Andi first met Justin in Brooklyn, at Urban Glass, where she worked as an artist for hire to elite fine artists and designers.

Her studio was named part of Time Magazine’s “Design 100“, of today’s most influential and inspired international designers.

Huge companies like Nike, Anthropologie, Sephora are just a few on her list of clients she has designed and completed glass for!

Alexander Rosenberg

Alexander is a Philadelphia-based artist, educator and writer with a studio practice based in glass.

He placed third on Blown Away, after which he received several requests for work. Alexander is now usually offered commission work.

Teaching at Salem Community College in southern New Jersey, he often takes part in Philadelphia’s Recycled Artist in Residency program.

He also has an exhibition at the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site.

Edgar Valentine

From Blown Away Season 1`, Edgar grew up in Tacoma, Washington, and was just 12 years old when he took his first glass-blowing class.

Then, his first advanced glass sculpting class was in 2011, which is when he fell in love with the hobby and made it his career.

He went to Tacoma School of The Arts, but despite not having a glass course, he took part in both visual arts classes and performing arts.

Edgar now runs a booth selling sweatshirts, and spends most of his days blowing glass in a hot shop for a living!

Nao Yamamoto

Born in Japan, Nao first featured in Blown Away: Season 2, and has been building her artistic practice in the United States since 2011.

She received a Master of Fine Arts in studio art and design from California State University, San Bernardino in 2014.

The judge then got her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Tama Art University, Tokyo, in 2011, specializing in glass art.

Nao aims to create artwork inspired by the simple beauty of glass and nature, to cerebrate the power of life.

