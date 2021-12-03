Meet The Great British Baking Show Holidays 2021 cast on Instagram











The Great British Baking Show: Holidays is officially back, just in time for the festive season. What better way to celebrate Christmas than with the UK’s favourite sweet-filled competition?

Contestants taking part are no stranger to the Bake Off, as they have all competed in the Channel 4 show in previous series. Younger baker Jamie Finn and 2017 star James Hillery are just two in the line-up.

Netflix is bringing the tasty competition to our screens from December 3rd, bringing its usual judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

We got to know this year’s contestants on Instagram…

Jamie Finn

Jamie Finn, 20, comes from Surrey and works as a part-time waiter. He has an identical twin and first learned the basics of baking from his family.

He starred as a contestant on Great British Bake Off back in 2019.

According to the BBC, Jamie was inspired by the GBBO show to make a plaited loaf. They said: “He happily takes on technically difficult bakes, such as a croquembouche or croissants.”

Rosie Brandreth-Poynter

Rosie starred on GBBO in 2019, during the same season as co-star Jamie Finn.

An Oxford-based vet for her day job, the passionate baker won the Christmas Bake Off 2020, so she already has a festive show crown behind her!

She often makes nut-free and ‘free from’ bakes.

Ruby Bhogal

Runner-up from GBBO 2018 is Ruby Bhogal, who once made it to the finals.

Still besties with Bake Off star Rahul, she now appears on Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

She also regularly works closely with British GQ Food Online.

James Hillery

James is a Series 8 contestant who also appeared on the Christmas Bake Off in 2020.

From 2017’s GBBO, he often photographs food, as well as working as a food writer, presenter and judge.

Based in Brentwood, Essex, he is a five-star fully insured baker who works in a micro bakery.

