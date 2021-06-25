Who is Megan Batoon's boyfriend? Inside World's Most Amazing Vacation Rental star's love life!











Megan is a co-host on Netflix’s World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. When it come to her love life, Reality Titbit has all the details you need.

Alongside Luis D. Ortiz and Jo Franco, Megan visits dreamy vacation rentals across the globe, and shares her expert designing tips on Netflix.

Since the renowned film actor started co-leading the series, avid viewers have began to wonder what her love life is like, and who her boyfriend is.

Even when she is not visiting incredible places to stay, Megan is inspiring others. If her Instagram is anything to go by, she lives an aesthetic lifestyle.

Who is Megan Batoon?

Megan is a DIY designer and YouTuber from Jacksonville, Florida, in the US.

The 30-year-old is best known for her acting work, which has involved starring as a dancer in Step Up 4: Miami Heat in 2012.

She was also an actress in both 2018’s Lonely and Horny Maggie and Ladies of Rap, and the writer behind Date-A-Max, which came out in 2013.

And if you cannot get enough of the Netflix star, Megan has her own comedic advice podcast called Just a Tip!

On her YouTube channel, she has 1.14 million subscribers, which consists of vlogs, home makeovers, chatty videos and more.

Been following @meganbatoon for years and seeing her on Netflix now is just *chef’s kiss* IMMACULATE 🥰 — Kaelyn CompEchi (@kaelyn_compechi) June 21, 2021

Who is Megan Batoon’s boyfriend?

Currently, Megan is keeping her boyfriend anonymous

Although she doesn’t give away much about who he is, she occasionally gives sneak peeks of him – like his back – in her YouTube videos.

Several fans were shocked when she casually brought her boyfriend up in a Tweet in April 2021, whose parents she recently met.

She shares videos of roommate Tony, who house-sat for her while filming The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, but he isn’t her boyfriend.

Rumor has it that her boyfriend could be Filipino actor John Lloyd Cruz, and was also thought to be dating Andrew Siwicki, a fellow content creator.

my boyfriend just called emotional baggage a ‘griefcase’ and it’s so clear to me why we work — Megan Batoon (@meganbatoon) April 7, 2021

Inside Megan Batoon’s love life

Megan is keeping her current love life private, which follows her public relationship with ex-boyfriend Ian Eastwood.

Ian is an American dancer, who is best known for being in dance group Mos Wanted Crew, and starring on web series such as Dance Showdown.

They dated for two years, and shared much of their relationship on her YouTube channel. However, they later split up.

Now, she appears to be happy in her new relationship, which she announced very subtly to subscribers around April 2021.

