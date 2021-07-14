My Unorthodox Life: Who is Batsheva? TikTok and husband of Netflix star!











Batsheva is one of Julia Haart’s daughters, and we get to know all about her in new Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life.

She is a sibling to one sister and two brothers, and has grown up under a member of Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group.

Julia will front the series, while cameras catch an in-depth glimpse of her personal life, allowing viewers to meet her children and husband.

Batsheva is amongst the show’s cast, who may be recognised as a TikTok star already. Reality Titbit explored her social media vids and love life.

Who is Batsheva Haart?

Batsheva is a 28-year-old TikTok star and one of Julia Haart’s daughters.

Born in New York on February 27, 1993, she first began her career as a content creator in 2018.

The Netflix star launched her career by posting YouTube videos, such as hair tutorials, which has all contributed to her followership.

In one of her videos, Batsheva unboxed and demoed cosmetics from Addison Rae’s Item Beauty line.

She is also a lifestyle blogger and graduate from FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) for Accessories Design.

Batsheva on TikTok and Instagram

Since she began creating content, Batsheva has accumulated 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 84.2K on Instagram.

And that’s not the only platform she regularly updates, as the Netflix star has 1.51K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Speaking of Netflix, Batsheva has ranked and rated outfits from the Netflix series Emily in Paris on TikTok. The video has over 140K views!

Looking through her account, Reality Titbit has found that she has had lip filler and Botox, which she documented for her followers.

Her husband also regularly features on her TikTok profile!

Who is Batsheva’s husband?

Binyamin ‘Ben’ Weinstein

Batsheva and Ben got married when she was 19 years old.

Explaining that she has “never had any single years as an adult”, the couple have now been husband and wife for eight years.

The married couple started dating at the age of 18, after meeting through family friends and instantly having a summer fling during 2011.

However, their romance developed into dating, despite Ben leaving to go to Israel to study, and went months without seeing each other in person.

They continued to speak daily over the phone, before getting into a relationship after reuniting.

Ben and Batsheva were engaged in summer 2012, and the rest is history!

