Explore Naomi Osaka's house - Netflix star's net worth revealed!











Tennis player Naomi Osaka has released a Netflix series about her life, and viewers catch a glimpse of her house. We explored her net worth.

The documentary doesn’t just focus on the sport, but also her life off the court, as well as how she has dealt with the media.

Revealing that “nobody prepares you” for the attention and press, fans may be wondering how she made it big, and how much she is currently worth.

We scrolled through her Instagram to catch a closer look at her house, and uncovered the earnings that allow her to enjoy a luxury lifestyle.

ELITE WORLD GROUP: Julia Haart’s talent company and clothing line

Naomi Osaka | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 3284 Naomi Osaka | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yZRls7B7uzY/hqdefault.jpg 821266 821266 center 22403

Where does Naomi Osaka live?

Beverly Hills

Naomi reportedly bought a mid-century modern home from singer Nick Jonas in 2019, which cost $6.9 million.

She previously lived in southern Florida, when she moved there with family in 2006 to focus on tennis full-time.

The Netflix star practiced on the Pembroke Pines public courts. Then at 15, she began training with Patrick Tauma at the ISP Academy in Boca Raton.

absolutely loved the documentary, and initially i thought 3 parts was too short but it was really good!! very very very insightful and emotional 🥺😭 #NaomiOsaka #Netflix — ky🧣NAOMI OSAKA on Netflix (@queenosakaa) July 16, 2021

Explore Naomi Osaka’s house

Naomi’s house appears to be covered in brown wood, but is mostly grey, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a swimming pool in the backyard.

She regularly posts photos of her home, which is 4,129-square-foot and was originally built in 1965. In 2015, the place was completely renovated!

The home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and 49 acres of land.

With incredible views of Beverly Hills at her fingertips, a massive wooden deck overlooks the valley, where an infinity pool and spa sits nearby.

The design is based on open concept living, and was designed by Los Angeles nightlife entrepreneur Jason Lev, who was helped by architecture firm Space International and a design team at Ground Up LA.

NETFLIX: Where was My Unorthodox Life filmed? Locations explored

What is Naomi Osaka’s net worth?

$25 million

As of 2021, Naomi Osaka has accumulated a net worth in the millions.

She is reportedly the highest paid female athlete ever, and earned $37 million between May 2019 and May 2020.

This is more than any female athlete in history has ever been paid!

She also ranks 29th in the world’s highest paid athletes, and earned $37.4 million from 2019 to 2020, from prize money and endorsements.

WATCH NAOMI OSAKA ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK