Who is Neelam Kothari? Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted in 1980s films!











Neelam Kothari joins the cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which has been released on Netflix. Let’s find out more about Neelam…

She joins three other wives in the Bollywood industry, as cameras take viewers through the reality of both their personal and professional lives.

Neelam is married to Samir Soni, which most viewers would likely already know from watching the Netflix series.

So who is Neelam Kothari? Meet the former actress on Instagram!

Screenshot: Neelam Kothari, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Series 1 Episode 1, Netflix

Meet Neelam Kothari

Neelam is an Indian jewellery designer and former actress.

The Netflix star has starred in films Govinda in Love 86, Sindoor, Khudgarz, Hatya, Farz Ki Jung, Taaqatwar and Do Qaidi.

Neelam married actor Samir Soni in 2011, who she adopted their daughter Ahana with 2 years later.

Originally born in Hong Kong, she is a Gujarati-Iranian who learned to play the keyboard and dance jazz ballet growing up.

ITV: Who is the London Zoo: An Extraordinary Year narrator?

Neelam: Age and career

Neelam is 53 years old, while her husband Samir is 52.

Her acting career began while Neelam was on holiday in Mumbai, when she was approached by director Ramesh Behl.

She decided to give acting a shot and signed for the film Jawaani in 1984.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star launched Neelam Jewels after quitting films in 2001, after completing a jewellery designing course.

She comes from a family who has a traditional jewellery-making business, which is where she must have got her own inspiration!

I know I need to stop watching #FabulousLives, but it's honestly too much of a wild ride to stop watching. @neelamkothari is an absolute gem (jewelry pun acknowledged but unintended). — Mary Wojcicki (@MaryWojcicki) November 29, 2020

BBC: Who is the Saving Lives at Sea narrator? Actor is in Luther!

Neelam on Instagram

The Bollywood star has 450,000 followers on her Instagram profile.

This is where Neelam shares personal snippets of life as a mum and wife, and regularly dresses up in glamorous gowns.

Of course, Neelam plugs her own fine jewellery business, too – which includes sparkly, colourful, dangly earrings to name just one piece!

WATCH FABULOUS LIVES OF BOLLYWOOD WIVES ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK