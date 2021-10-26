Netflix: Meet the Sex Unzipped cast on Instagram, from Trixie to Mae











Saweetie can do it all: from spitting bars to interviewing comedians and celebrities, as seen on her new Netflix show Sex Unzipped.

The comedy special is set to feature a number of stars, some that viewers might recognise and others they may not be clued up on.

Focusing on sex positivity, experts will be there to guide Saweetie and her special guests, including the likes of Dominique Jackson and Trixie Mattel.

We can reveal the line-up for Sex Unzipped. Have a snoop at their Instagram pages and get to know their personal lives, from their partners to jobs.

NETFLIX: Meet the Sex Love and Goop couples and cast

Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage

Saweetie

Rapper Saweetie’s real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper.

From Santa Clara, California, she was signed to Warner Records and her then manager Max Gousse’s record label Artistry Worldwide.

How To with John Wilson | Season 2 Official Teaser | HBO

It happened after the release of her debut single Icy Grl, which earned her an RIAA platinum certification!

The successful musician even runs her own classes, called Icy University, which helps clients on life – such as ‘how to bag an 8 figure man’.

The 28-year-old is now the host of Netflix’s Sex Unzipped.

Alexander Cheves

Sex writer Alexander is known for writing My Love Is a Beast: Confessions.

He is also a New York City-based illustrator, and is known for being a LGBTQ+ activist and sex worker.

Alexander is best known for his work as a sex columnist for Out Magazine and as a contributing editor at The Advocate Magazine.

He writes the ‘Sexy Beasts’ column at The Advocate, offering tips for LGBTQ visibility. One of his articles is ‘12 Tips for Opening Up Your Relationship‘.

Emily Morse

Emily describes herself as a doctor of human sexuality.

The American sex therapist, author and media personality is the host of the long-running podcast Sex with Emily.

She is also known for her 2012 recurring reality television appearance in Bravo series Miss Advised.

The 51-year-old has two Bachelor degrees in psychology and political science, and a certificate as doctor in human sexuality.

Oloni

Dami “Oloni” Olonisakin is a sex and relationships expert.

She runs an award-winning women’s platform for sex and relationship features, called Simply Oloni, as well as the Laid Bare Podcast.

The British-Nigerian sex educator and relationship advisor also made it onto the OkayAfrica’s 100 Women list!

Aged 31, Oloni is also a social media influencer who has been described as the “agony aunt for the influencer age” by the BBC.

Stella Anna Sonnenbaum

Based in central London, Stella is one of Sex Unzipped‘s experts.

She is a somatic sex coach and educator for individuals and couples, who aims to help people overcome issues and gain confidence.

The sex embodiment mindfulness coach sees clients of any gender or sexual orientation in her practice in London, Fitzrovia.

She also teaches workshops in London, and internationally.

Dominique Jackson

Dominique Brebnor, known professionally as Dominique Jackson and Tyra Allure Ross, is a Tobagonian-American actress, author, model, and TV star.

She is most known for her leading role a Elektra Abundance on the FX television series Pose.

In 2009, she became a resident model for fashion designer Adrian Alicea and walked for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Vogue is also on her resume!

Dominique is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and released her autobiography The Transsexual from Tobago after 13 years of writing.

She has also worked for non-profit organizations, such as Destination Tomorrow in the Bronx, that provide services to the LGBTQ+ community.

Mae Martin

Born in Canada, Mae wrote and starred in Netflix comedy series Feel Good.

They also won two Canadian Comedy Awards as part of the comedy The Young and the Useless. More recently, she has been selling a book.

The author behind Can Everyone Please Calm Down? A Guide to 21st Century Sexuality came out publicly as non-binary in April earlier this year.

Mae previously was addicted to drugs and went through rehabilitation, which they regularly use as stories during stand-up gigs.

Romesh Ranganathan

Comedian Romesh, 43, has won several wards for his dry sense of humour.

He won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Features for The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan in 2020.

Then a year later, he won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance for The Ranganation.

He actually started performing as a comedian while working as a mathematics teacher.

Since then, he’s been on several shows, including showing royalty his skills at The Royal Variety Performance.

Ian Karmel

Ian, 37, is the co-head writer for CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden.

He also wrote for the 2017 and 2018 Grammy Awards, as well as the 2016 Tony Awards, so he’s no stranger to ceremonies!

From Portland, Oregon, he is an Emmy-nominated comedian who was recently a staff writer and round table regular on E!’s Chelsea Lately.

Ian’s stand-up has been featured on Conan, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central, and Netflix’s The Comedy Line Up: Part 1.

Joel Kim Booster

Joel, 33, is American actor, comedian, and writer.

He is known for his Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents show, and began his stand-up career by opening up for plays in Chicago’s theater scene.

He moved to New York in 2014 to pursue a career in comedy, and has since written for shows Billy on the Street, Big Mouth, and The Other Two.

Viewers may also recognise him as a regular panellist on the NPR show Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!.

OMG: Katherine Ryan confirms she is pregnant

Katherine Ryan

Katherine is a Canadian comedian who now lives in the UK.

The 38-year-old, who recently became a mum, is no stranger to Netflix. She stars on Katherine Ryan: In Trouble and Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room.

She previously worked Hooters as a corporate trainer, travelling around Canada to train other waitresses, and helping to open the then-only UK branch in Nottingham.

The comedian also executively produced and wrote Netflix comedy The Duchess, based on a single mother’s life in London.

London Hughes

London, from England, is now living in the USA.

She also has her own comedy special on Netflix called To Catch A Dick.

The comedian, television writer and presenter wrote and starred in Laughter Shock, a comedy for the BBC which piloted in 2010.

Since then, she has starred in several shows, whether reality or acting, like Celebs Go Dating on E4 and as a sex shop worker on BBC Three’s Fleabag.

Michelle Buteau

Michelle is an American stand-up comedian, actress, television host, and podcast host for Late Night Whenever, from New Jersey, USA.

The 44-year-old has been married to Gijs van der Most since 2010.

She is the star of Netflix show Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.

The Sex Unzipped guest has a Haitian father of Lebanese descent and Jamaican mother of French descent.

After performing stand-up comedy for five years, Michelle’s career really kicked off when she got a television spot on Comedy Central.

Nikki Glaser

Nikki is a comedian who you may recognise from hosting a dating show…

Yep, she’s the woman who fronted HBO Max’s FBoy Island earlier this year.

The 37-year-old comedian hails from Cincinnati, Ohio and has a degree in English Literature from the University of Kansas.

She recently interviewed her ex-boyfriend Zach Sherwin on her podcast!

Sam Jay

Sam Jay is a comedian, whose full name is Samaria Johnson.

The American stand-up comedian is a staff writer for Saturday Night Live.

She has performed stand-up on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents and The Comedy Line-Up.

Trixie Mattel

Trixie Mattel is a drag queen who owns their own beauty business.

Known as Trixie Mattel, their real name is Brian Michael Firkus, who is the official owner of Trixie Cosmetics.

They are also a reality television personality, singer-songwriter, comedian and entrepreneur from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

WATCH SEX UNZIPPED ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK