No, Matty Lee isn’t gay – I’m A Celebrity viewers are quick to assume











Matty Lee has been chosen to do the next I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trial. It was announced after he claimed Tom Daley is his childhood idol, before saying they've been in bed together.

His management then posted a video of Matty and Tom hugging while shirtless. It was shared after hosts Ant and Dec revealed Matty Lee and Naughty Boy were chosen for the next Bushtucker trial.

With many I’m A Celebrity viewers now questioning the campmate, we can confirm that Matty Lee is not gay. We explored reactions from fans, as well as evidence of him talking about his sexuality.

Why viewers thought Matty Lee could be gay

Matty revealed to the other campmates that he has been in bed with his childhood idol and fellow diver Tom Daley.

His management also shared a video of the two divers hugging shirtless, which involved Tom wrapping his legs around Matty. This left some viewers thinking they could be in a relationship.

Several of Matty’s friends were convinced they may have been dating in the past, as per Capital FM, as they were always seen together. However, they are just diving partners.

Matty from I’m A Celebrity is not gay

We can confirm that Matty Lee is not gay, and not in a relationship with Tom Daley. Tom is married to Lance Black.

The campmate once revealed he is single in a YouTube Q&A video session with his diving partner, Tom Daley. He also said that he is heterosexual in a video on Instagram.

Despite rumours, the truth is that Matty and Tom are just diving partners and nothing more than friends.

They call each other “work husbands”. During a recent Q&A video, Tom read out one question which read: “Matty, have you received any hate or teasing because your diving partner is gay?”

Matty replied: “When Tom came out years and years ago – what year was it?”

Tom responded: “2013. It’s going to be eight years on December 2.”

Matty said: “Wow. So when Tom came out I was away from high school at a competition in Canada. For some reason everyone just made up that I was away with Tom, being gay.”

He added that he doesn’t see it “because it’s just childish”.

Poor Matty, only getting airtime because they asked him about Tom#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/RlN7iHG3ZM — Adam (@alittlebitadam) December 2, 2021

Matty’s diving career with Tom Daley

Tom and Matty had been paired together in 2018 for the men’s synchronised 10-metre platform. In 2021, the duo won gold at the FINA Diving World Cup in Japan, Tom’s first World Cup gold.

Speaking on This Morning in 2021, Matty described Tom Daley as his “best friend and idol“.

He previously partnered with diver Lois Toulson back in 2018 and the couple won silver and bronze medals together.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Matty Lee’s management for comment.

