Who is Noria Dorsey? Meet the new Basketball Wives cast member on Instagram!











Noria Dorsey began appearing on the current season of Basketball Wives, alongside her sister Nia. So, who is she?

She joins the cast members on the VH1 series, as the official ninth season of the reality TV show gets well underway.

Cameras follow a group of best friends who bond over one thing they all have in common – being a wife, ex-wife or girlfriend of an NBA star.

Let’s get to know Noria, one of the newest cast members, to find out more about her background. Let’s look at her Instagram…

Who is Noria Dorsey?

Noria is married to basketball player Shawn Taggart.

She is a mum-of-two to their children Shawn Jr. and Naomi.

Noria has just joined Basketball Wives alongside her sister, and has appeared in Vogue before.

It looks like she does a fair bit of influencing on Instagram, alongside her career as an entrepreneur.

Who is Noria’s sister Nia?

Nia Dorsey

Nia and Noria were first introduced to Basketball Wives together.

The connection for them going on the show comes from Nia once dating Lance Stephenson, Feby Torres’ baby daddy.

She is an entrepreneur and a model, who has been featured in British Vogue, Vanity Fair, and British GQ, to name just a few.

Meet Noria Dorsey on Instagram

Noria supports her husband and son when it comes to basketball.

In her Instagram bio, she states she is a “basketball lover only when my hubby and son play”, and describes herself as a world traveller.

She regularly promotes her new appearance on Basketball Wives.

Noria and her husband Shawn seem very loved up, as she often shares photos of them looking close with her followers.

And of course, her children are her pride and joy, along with her sister Nia.

WATCH BASKETBALL WIVES ON VH1 EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

