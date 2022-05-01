











Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their first official red carpet debut. They glammed up for the special occasion of the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night.

The couple’s love story began after Kim’s iconic SNL appearance last October. But the pair did not open up about their relationship until earlier this year when Pete referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” in an interview with People.

For the first time ever since the rumors of the romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began, the couple has posed together on an official red carpet.

The most awaited red carpet debut goes to… Kete

After being canceled for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the White House Correspondents Dinner has finally returned.

The famous event gathers A-list celebrities as they take part in a big celebration in the Capitol. Of course, Kete did not miss out.

Other well-known guests were Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel, Kevin McHale, Mario Van Peebles, Chris Tucker, and Martha Stewart.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Throughout the event, Pete could not keep his hands off his girl as they posed up a storm before the big star-studded reunion.

While the 41-year-old star wore a gorgeous Balenciaga dress and was all glammed up, Pete decided to keep it classy. He wore a velvet suit, a fresh pair of Vans, and black Prada sunglasses. The SNL star proves he scrubs up well for the glamorous night.

‘White House din din’

A night to remember, the reality TV star wanted to share with fans a few snapshots with her new beau, Pete Davidson. Kim uploaded several photos showing the two holding each other’s hands before they arrived for the event.

She captioned it: “White House din din”

Their first red carpet appearance together comes after the pair were seen arriving at the premiere of the family’s new show. The Kardashians aired earlier this month on Hulu. However the couple did not pose together for the event in front of the cameras.

Kim Kardashian has already made it Insta-official with Pete a few times, but this time it marks a special occasion as the pair attend the glitzy event.

Minutes after the SKIMS founder posted their photos, hundreds of fan comments have surfed calling them a “hot couple”.