Who is Pimpin' from Growing up Hip Hop ATL? Age and Instagram of Diamond's boyfriend!











Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta shows the reality of music stars as they navigate through their careers. So, who is Pimpin?

Pimpin’ is Diamond’s ex-boyfriend, who has been showcased confronting him on the show – with co-star Bow Wow saying their relationship is “toxic”.

This season, we’ve seen more of music producer Pimpin’, so we thought we would get to know all about his career background.

So, who is Pimpin’ from Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta? Below, we explore his age, career and Instagram to get to know him better.

Screenshot: Catch Up w/ Pimpin’ 💯 Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, WE tv YouTube

Who is Pimpin’?

Pimpin’ is a music producer, whose real name is Jamal Willingham.

He is part of Atlanta-based hip hop group Dem Franchise Boyz.

Working with Bow Wow has been one of Pimpin’s most recent projects, including Broken Heart and They Think I’m Crazy, to name a couple.

His career started during his childhood, with Pimpin’ deciding to become “a hustler” from the age of 16.

He is also a writer, engineer and cast member on Growing Up Hip Hop ATL.

I didn’t realize Pimpin was a part of Dem Franchise Boys… 😐😬 #GrowingUpHipHop — 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒟𝑜𝓃’𝓈 𝑀𝑜𝓂 👑🐝 (@nezzynez_) February 12, 2021

RHOA: Phaedra Parks 2021 net worth – former star’s income explored!

How old is Pimpin’?

31

Pimpin’ was born on 10th February, 1990, making him currently 31.

He would have celebrated his birthday quite recently!

His ex-girlfriend Diamond, whose real name is Brittany Nicole Carpentero, is one year older than him, at the age of 32.

Was Pimpin crying for his girl😍 or was he just hot 🥵 🤣🤣🤣

Fix it and get your girl back man!!#WEtv #GrowingUpHipHop #growinguphiphopatlanta — Mommy Of 3 (@MzKodakBeauty) January 22, 2021

RHOA: Drew Sidora’s net worth explored – what films has she been in?

Pimpin’ and Diamond on Growing Up Hip Hop

Pimpin and Diamond are in an on-off relationship.

They are childhood sweethearts who started to date when Diamond was 18, having first met at a show, where they instantly had a connection.

WE tv reportedly said their argument during the Word In The Streets episode had “sexual tension”.

The streaming service also said that their romance is “irreplaceable”.

They understand each other’s lifestyles, with them both being bosses in the hip hop music industry.

WATCH GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA ON WE TV THURSDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK