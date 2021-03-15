Who is Rem Larue from TOWIE? Meet the DJ on Instagram!











Rem Larue made his debut on The Only Way is Essex, during the first episode of season 28 on Sunday, March 14th. So, who is he?

Amongst all the glitz, glamour and drama which usually comes to light in the ITVBe series, a new cast member was seen on camera.

It was Rem Larue, who is good friends with TOWIE cast members Tom McDonnell and Harry Lee.

So, who is Rem Larue? What does he do for a living and will we be seeing more of him on The Only Way is Essex?

Screenshot: Rem Larue, The Only Way is Essex, Season 28 Episode 1, ITV

Who is Rem Larue?

Reemiah ‘Rem’ Larue is a DJ and recruitment consultant from Hackney.

He previously went to Trinity Catholic High School in Woodford Green, and has worked for JustNurses since February 2018.

Last Chance U: Basketball | Official Trailer | Netflix

He was also a DJ at co-star Amy Childs’ birthday, and has played sets at The Essex House in Chigwell!

Rem regularly promotes a club night called Allsorts.

Yes loving this newbie Rem, good to see diverse representation #towie — Supriya Kaur (@SupriyaKaur) March 14, 2021

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT: When was season 2 filmed?

Rem on The Only Way is Essex

Rem was first seen kicking ball with co-stars Harry and Tom.

He revealed he’s currently single, and went on to tell his good friends “if something happens, something happens”.

Rem added:

I’m someone that don’t force anything. Just doing what I’m doing. I am hard to get.

He is clearly really good friends with them, and asked Harry how he is doing since his break-up with Frankie.

A source told The Sun he is a “big ladies man” and said: “Producers are delighted they’ve managed to find some new talent in Rem, who is a big character.”

TOWIE: Who is Gatsby’s girlfriend Sophie?

Meet Rem Larue on Instagram

Rem has “TOWIE” in his bio, hinting that he is likely to become a full-time cast member throughout season 28.

Other than that, he regularly shares his latest sets with his followers.

Rem is also clearly into working out, as he has recently been working on taking extra care of his body and reaching his goals.

He’s been on several holidays with Harry and Tom, as well as nights out, and clearly enjoys travelling quite often.

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX ON ITVBE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK