









Rock The Block is back on HGTV for a second season. We found the designers on Instagram, to get to know them a little better.

Recognisable faces are set to showcase their renovation skills, as pairs of contestants attempt to transform homes in a four week timeline.

It works like this: the team behind the home with the highest property value are crowned the winners, and basically Rock The Block.

So, let’s get to know the 2021 Rock The Block designers – Alison and Mike, Nate and Jeremiah, and more…

Allison Victoria and Mike Holmes

Allison is an interior designer and the host of Windy City Rehab. She was born and bred in Chicago.

She rose to fame after appearing on HGTV series Kitchen Crashers where she met and worked with Donovan Eckhardt for the first time.

Alison achieved a lot since her first TV appearance – from landing her own series to opening business consulting firm Alison Victoria Interiors.

Mike, on the other hand, is the man behind Holmes on Homes, where he rescues homeowners from renovations gone wrong.

Overall, the 57-year-old is a Canadian builder and contractor, businessman, investor, television host, and philanthropist.

The father-of-three learned his craft from his own dad, who started teaching him construction work when he was six years old.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah is an interior design expert with tonnes of experience in hospitality design.

He has been married to Nate – a successful TV presenter, interior designer and film producer – since 2012, and later engaged to him by 2013.

Nate was born on September 17th, 1971 in Orange County, California, but raised in Minnesota, and was the executive producer on 2011’s The Help.

Jeremiah has showcased his skills on wedding series Say I Do on Netflix, which began airing in 2019.

The couple got married on May 4th, 2014, in New York, and now have a daughter Poppy Brent-Berkus, and son Oskar Michael.

David Bromstad and Tiffany Brooks

David is best known for hosting My Lottery Dream Home, while Tiffany Brooks stars on upcoming series 50K Three Ways.

American designer and television personality David is a 47-year-old who became the winner of the debut season of HGTV’s Design Star, in 2006.

He has hosted his own television show, Color Splash with David Bromstad, which debuted in March 2007, as well as Color Splash Miami.

Tiffany Brooks is a 41-year-old American interior designer and television personality, who had a similar experience to David.

She was also crowned the season’s winner of the competition show HGTV Design Star, but in 2013!

Tiffany has hosted The Most Embarrassing Rooms in America, and runs You and Your Decor, a Chicago and Milwaukee-based interior design company.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt

Brian and Mika are the hosts behind HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home.

The pair, who reside in Florida, help clients to build and design their dream homes in a limited time – so they know how to work under constraints!

Mika, 37, owns Imperial Real Estate LLC, and consultation firm Dirt2Design with Brian, 38, who she has been married to since 2015.

