Netflix: Who is Ryan Bernard? Meet Buried By The Bernards star on Instagram!

The new series brings to camera the Memphis-based funeral home, following the everyday lives of the Bernard family.

It isn’t just any funeral business, as it actually has a drive-thru service which enables loved ones to pay their respects to those who have died.

So, who is the business owner Ryan Bernard? We found him on Instagram!

Ryan Bernard in episode 6 “Lights, Camera, Distraction!” of Buried by the Bernards S1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Who is Ryan Bernard?

Ryan is the owner of R. Bernard Funeral Services in Memphis, Tennessee.

He launched the business in 2017, with the hope that his family could carry on his legacy and pass it down.

The company offers affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs.

He also has two daughters Deja and Reagan, and two granddaughters.

Buried by the Bernards is exactly the media I needed. — strega nona (@maggiequinox) February 12, 2021

Who else stars on Buried By The Bernards?

Ryan is surrounded by his family on the Netflix series, which came to the streaming service after their TV advert went viral in 2018.

Here are the other main cast members on Buried By The Bernards:

Ryan’s uncle Kevin

His mother Debbie

His two daughters Deja and Reagan

Kevin Miller helps to run the funeral home, while Debbie Bernard revealed to the Memphis Flyer that her whole family pays towards the business.

Opened Netflix this morning and this Buried by the Bernards look so entertaining. Debbie reminds me of my granny 😂 — ℳℴ𝓃𝒾ℯ | #𝑩𝑳𝑴 (@MonieTweetz) February 12, 2021

Meet Ryan Bernard on Instagram

Ryan plays on the comedian element of Buried By The Bernards on social media, which is clearly portrayed throughout the series.

One post shows him looking pretty freaked out by a body inside a coffin!

In other posts, he shows how proud he is of his daughters, and keeps his followers updated with the latest on R. Bernard Funeral Services.

He seems to enjoy socialising with friends, making jokes and partying.

The Netflix star is thought to be around 45 years old, as he wrote “Happy to see 40” in a caption, on a post from around five years ago.

