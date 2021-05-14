Who is Sam from Growing Up Hip Hop? Instagram and relationship with Egypt explored!











WE tv brought back its popular reality series Growing Up Hip Hop on May 13, for a new season. So, who is Sam? We explored his Instagram.

Focusing on entrepreneurs who are trying to step out of their parent’s shadows, the series features people who grew into the hip hop industry.

Sam Mattick may not be a recognisable face to some, but managed to stick in viewer’s minds – after cameras followed his relationship with Egypt Criss.

So, who is Sam on Growing Up Hip Hop? We found him on Instagram, and explored his love life. Find out all about him here…

Screenshot: Sam Mattick, Growing Up Hip Hop, ‘Subscribe Or Move Aside!’, WE tv

Who is Sam Mattick?

Sam is a rapper and reality TV personality on Growing Up Hip Hop.

He makes $3,500 a month on video site Only Fans, as revealed on the series.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

The 22-year-old WE tv star is currently engaged to co-star Egypt Criss.

He previously quit the series due to internet trolls, but has since made a comeback on the new season.

The music artist has brought out several tracks, including his latest album Euphoria released in 2021. Egypt featured in one album song Pressed.

Sam is a trip with his old school McDonald’s water cup pants on! I missed this show! Lol. #GrowingUpHipHop — 𝐋𝐢𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐟𝐟 (@SlimShadii_23) May 14, 2021

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING: What is Fredrik Eklund’s net worth?

Sam and Egypt Criss: Relationship explored

The couple have been dating since January 2018.

Egypt recently rescheduled her wedding with Sam just before the pandemic took place, after he proposed to her in June 2019.

They were originally due to become newlyweds in December 2020.

According to reports, Egypt and Sam planned to get married on May 7, 2021, following the tradition of the number 7 – marking the day they got engaged.

Sam brought Egypt on stage and decided to do a public proposal in front of fans, during his show at Los Angeles’ Whiskey a Go Go venue.

Egypt is the director behind video shoots on Sam’s Only Fans account.

Can someone explain to me how Egypt and Sam are on Beyoncé and jay z status?? #growinguphiphop #GUHH pic.twitter.com/zHzs2gmXKi — lola felicia (@chunkycheekxxx) May 7, 2021

STORAGE WARS: Who is Jarrod Schulz’s girlfriend Rochel Beckman?

Meet Sam Mattick on Instagram

Sam keeps most of his Instagram professional, from promoting his Only Fans account to clips of him on Growing Up Hip Hop.

However, he does provide an insight into his personal life. He recently became the owner of a sphynx cat Jerome Valeska “Joker”.

The WE tv star also began a body transformation on March 1, 2021.

Sam is not afraid to show his affectionate feelings for Egypt. On Valentine’s Day, he shared a photo of her with the caption:

Happy Valentine’s Day to the best I’ve ever and will ever have @foreveregyptcriss! God made me the perfect queen and I couldn’t be more satisfied with her! We do everything together and I wouldn’t have it another way! Love you baby.

WATCH GROWING UP HIP HOP ON WE TV EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK