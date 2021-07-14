Who is Sarah Potenza? 'Worthy' America's Got Talent song explored!











Contestant Sarah Potenza took to the America’s Got Talent stage to sing ‘Worthy’, and fans absolutely loved the entire performance.

The season 16 singer impressed both viewers and the judges, following her rendition of the song by Mary Gauthier for the 2021 auditions.

It all ended in a tear-jerking standing ovation for Sarah, who added her own spin to the song – and fans are searching all over for the exact version.

We looked into exactly who Sarah Potenza is, revisit the auditionee’s performance, and provide answers to the Qs viewers are looking for.

Who is Sarah Potenza?

Sarah is a 41-year-old musician from Rhode Island, USA.

The songwriter and singer, who is of Italian-American ethnicity, has recently released her second solo album Road to Rome.

Focusing on R&B, Blues, and soul music, she has been the front-woman of group Sarah and the Tall Boys, and appeared on The Voice before.

She also has an acclaimed solo debut titled Monster!

The sparkle-glitz lover has wanted to be a song since she was four years old.

For those wondering, the original song sung by Sarah Potenza tonight on #AGT is “Worthy” is song by Mary Gauthier. Worth a listen. Both fantastic versions. — Ben Bruskin (@BenBruskin) July 14, 2021

AGT: Sarah’s rendition of ‘Worthy’

Sarah stunned the judges with her smooth vocals, when she took to the stage to sing Mary Gauthier’s song Worthy.

Luckily for fans hoping to hear a recording of Sarah’s version, she has released the song on Spotify already.

She has been thought of as a surprise, with many labelling her as one to win or as the best singer they have heard on America’s Got Talent for a while.

Having finally found her rhythm – which she put down as the reason for her entering AGT – she wants to sing songs that are special to her.

After revealing the song is about “overcoming everything this world piles on you to find the magic of being yourself”, Simon was impressed!

Fans react to Sarah’s AGT performance

After Sarah’s standing ovation, several viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the singer’s performance.

One fan was very impressed, and wrote: “Sarah is probably the best singer I’ve heard on #AGT in a while. Well done!”

Several viewers are already placing their bets that she could win.

Another viewer said: “Sarah Potenza is an absolute powerhouse and I hope she wins #agt.”

“I know it’s early but Sarah deserved the golden buzzer idc idc! THAT WOMAN IS A SOULFUL STAR ALREADY!!!”, said one fan.

Sarah, please record "Worthy" – we need it for our good self-esteem/pump-up playlists yesterday #AGT — Robin Goldberg (@robinsgoldberg) July 14, 2021

OK Miss Sarah SURPRISED ME, to her credit — she can SANNGGGGGG #AGT #AmericasGotTalent — Josh Kennon (@skatefan78) July 14, 2021

Wow!! Best act so far…. 😘😝👍👍👊 Great performance & song!! Congrats Sarah!!! 🌟👏🎤#AGT @AGT — Michelle Kelley (@jeremygamer29) July 14, 2021

