Who is Saucy Vee? Meet new Growing Up Hip Hop star on Instagram!











Saucy Vee is one of several new ‘players’ who are set to feature on season six of Growing Up Hip Hop. Let’s get to know the new star…

The star, whose actual name is Savannah, will be the new addition to the cast members – who all have at least one famous parent.

Turning up the heat alongside Saucy Vee is Stevie J and Stevie Jr, who – like the other stars – have to work hard to emerge from their parents’ shadows.

So, who is Saucy Vee? Does she have a boyfriend and what does she do for a living? We found the new star on Instagram.

Screenshot: Savannah, Growing Up Hip Hop Instagram, WE tv

Who is Saucy Vee?

Saucy Vee, aka Savannah Jordan, aged 22, is Stevie J’s daughter.

The hip hop lover said that her relationship with her dad growing up was “pretty off and on”, but added that he is her best friend.

Her father Stevie J is known as a member of Bad Boy Records’ roster of in-house producers and writers in the ’90s.

Savannah revealed that one of the best memories with her dad is the Bad Boy reunion tour, when they were “lit every single day”.

Her mother is Carol Antoinette Bennett.

Show your hand if you're tuning in to the season premiere of #GUHH TOMORROW at 9/8c! 🃏 pic.twitter.com/VnaqcuXKmw — Growing Up Hip Hop (@GUHH_WEtv) May 12, 2021

Where else have we seen Savannah?

Viewers may recognise Savannah from starring on spin-off shows Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood and Leave It to Stevie.

The New York native also appeared on season six of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where her strained relationship with Joseline caused problems between her and Stevie.

In season seven, she was devastated when finding out her father may have to serve jail time for not paying child support.

She also got into a brawl with Erica Mena while defending her father.

#GUHH Stevie J daughter is wildn — El Family Of Stars 🌟 (@authorbeatrizm) May 7, 2021

Meet Saucy Vee on Instagram

Entrepreneur Savannah appears to have lots of self-confidence, describing herself as the “coolest shorty on the planet”.

She recently moved into a new place in Los Angeles, California, where she shared a picture with a stack of money to highlight her wealthy income.

Savannah often shares her wacky nails on Instagram, as well as pictures of her going shopping or attending events.

The new WE tv star is also close to her sisters, and owns a dog.

