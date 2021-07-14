Who is Sean Austin on Teen Mom? Meet Jade Cline's baby daddy on Instagram!











Sean Austin is best known for being the baby daddy of Jade Cline’s child, and usually appears on MTV’s Teen Mom 2. Let’s get to know him.

Following the reality of teen parents, cameras zoom in on how the stars cope with looking after a child, while juggling relationships and college life.

Sean and Jade are amongst those cast members facing parenthood. Amid the couple’s on-and-off relationship, he often looks after their daughter.

Fans have grown tired of their repeated conversations, but several new watchers are unaware of who Sean is. Instagram incoming…

Who is Sean Austin?

Sean L. Austin is Jade Cline’s baby daddy and on-and-off boyfriend.

He is the father of Kloie Kenna Austin, who has recently been acting up as seen on Teen Mom, and leaving Sean stressed as a result.

Originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, he is a beatmaker and one of three siblings in his family – he has one sister and one brother.

The Teen Mom 2 star has been looking after their daughter more often, while Jade heals from Brazilian Butt Lift surgery and going back to work.

Sean Austin and Jade Cline

Sean and Jade got engaged during season 10. But they have since been changing their minds when it comes to their relationship.

They have bickered about Jade being suspicious of him using drugs, while he has been frustrated with her expectations of him.

Although it doesn’t look like the parent-duo are married yet, she reportedly said to a fan: “Who’s to say we haven’t already tied the knot.”

For years, the couple have been on-and-off, wanting to make it work for their daughter, and have broken up several times in the past.

Sean from Teen Mom: Career

Sean has his own business, which is called DJ SevnScis, which involves him making music beats in return for money.

The company’s former Instagram has been deleted, despite the Teen Mom 2 star promoting the business in his Instagram bio.

Several fans have been trying to find a link to his music beats since he appeared on Teen Mom. You can follow his Beat Stars link here.

He is also thought to go by the rapper name Lil Foot, which he previously had an Instagram dedicated to.

More of Sean’s music beats can be found at the SevnSics profile here. Some of his tracks include ‘Vibin (Instrumental’ and ‘Gravi-Tation’.

It appears that Sean’s last music beat track was made in 2019.

