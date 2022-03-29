Stephanie Pratt's claims about MIC ex Josh has Instagram shook













Made in Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt recently took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for her friend James Bundy, while also shading her ex-boyfriend and firing suspicious shots in the caption.

In the revealing upload, the reality television star made claims regarding the supposed truth behind her relationship with ex-partner and co-star Josh Shepherd.

Find out what Pratt claimed to have happened between the pair on the show and explore what fans had to say in the comment section.

SEE MORE: Naked and Afraid’s Afften Deshazer is building a CV more suited to Selling Sunset

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Stephanie Pratt’s claims about ex Josh

American television personality Stephanie Pratt joined Made in Chelsea in 2013 as Spencer Matthew’s girlfriend but later entered a relationship with another co-star, Josh Shepherd.

On 29th March 2022, Pratt reflected on her past relationship with Shepherd via the caption of an Instagram post that shows love for one of her best friends.

The 35-year-old reality TV star began her statement by asking viewers if they remember her ex, Josh from Made in Chelsea.

Stating that this was her first-ever experience living with someone, a shady comment then followed that suggested she mainly spent her time hiding in her closet.

@officialstephpratt then proceeded to label their relationship as the “worst” and summarised the story.

While travelling in Los Angeles for Made in Chelsea LA, a 2016 series of the show, Josh had stayed at Stephanie’s house and although all was reportedly going well off-camera, Josh decided to break up with his girlfriend as soon as the scene began.

Pratt stated that she was in shock and her heart was broken at the time, later claiming that she found out Shepherd had cheated on her and was “bragging about getting away with it.”

California-born Stephanie Pratt finalised her caption by reassuring fans that she will now never live with anyone again and is happy by herself, also suspiciously hinting that she can now “drink coloured drinks”, despite not explaining this sentence.

What happened on Made in Chelsea?

Mail Online reported in 2015 that tearful Stephanie Pratt had an emotional heart-to-heart with Josh Shepherd on Made in Chelsea LA after he dumped her out of the blue.

Although they seemed to be one of the show’s strongest couples and had been planning their future together, Pratt was left in tears when Shepherd unceremoniously dumped her shortly after the gang arrived in LA for the E4 summer spin-off series.

Stephanie explained that Josh had told her he wasn’t happy because he couldn’t find a job and agreed to give him space so he could focus on his career, only for him to ambush her with the break-up the next day.

OK! Online stated that Pratt revealed the truth behind her break up with Josh Shepherd exclusively to the news site, claiming that her former beau gave her an ultimatum of him or Lucy Watson before they went their separate ways after Josh failed to see eye to eye with his girlfriend’s best friend.

OMG: Kourtney Kardashian embraces Happily Ever After with Travis’ Cinderella moment

Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Benefit Cosmetics

In a comment section full of confusion, some remarks, in particular, stood out to fans.

British reality television personality and Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) received over 300 likes on her suspicious comment that also lacked an explanation:

“If only somebody could share all the stories about the way I was treated.”

A fan named @pavsimone posted the following statement, wondering what the point in the post was:

“What’s the point to the post? It was so long ago, I don’t get it.”

@saztherippa also shared their confusion:

“I’m confused by this post.”

Another Instagram user named @tarziewarzie supportively commented:

“So many of us ladies are choosing to live alone and be financially and emotionally independent. It’s so nice to close the door behind you at the end of the day if you don’t want to see anyone. Well done Steph”

Reality TitBit has reached out to Josh Shepherd for a comment.

TRAILER l Made in Chelsea l Monday 28th September 9PM l E4 BridTV 614 TRAILER l Made in Chelsea l Monday 28th September 9PM l E4 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/TKC5dJ276Ik/hqdefault.jpg 643446 643446 center 22403