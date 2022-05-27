











Teen Mom star Maci Bookout McKinney shared an Instagram post that seemed to suggest she’ll be giving birth to twins in November this year. However, the article link she refers to actually talks about how similar her son looks to her.

Teen Mom stars have previously been accused of sharing “clickbait” posts on their social media pages, which link to news articles. Just eight months ago, Maci confused fans who thought she was pregnant with twins.

Almost a year on, Maci has created the same confusion by sharing a picture of two baby grows with “November 2022” and what appears to be a baby scan. She has disabled comments on the May 26th post but it received more than 55K likes.

Maci shares ‘twins’ Instagram post

Maci shared a picture of two baby grows with a heart stating “McKinney Twins”. Words written over the clothes state “I’m the last one” and “Just kidding, I am” with a suggested due date of November 2022.

The post, shared on May 26th, received 55K likes but Maci disabled comments while stating the link to an article is in her Instagram bio. She also posted the same image on Twitter, receiving 85 likes and a couple of quote tweets.

It isn’t the first time Maci has hinted at pregnancy. She shared a now-deleted post that showed two baby grows on September 22nd 2021, with the caption: “We’re DOUBLY SURPRISED! #LinkInBio.”

If she was pregnant at the time of the initial post, her due date would have been this month (May), as giving birth in November wouldn’t be within the nine-month pregnancy period.

When Maci posted the supposed twins announcement, several Teen Mom viewers took to social media to share their congrats. One fan wished her congratulations in a quote tweet, but the post’s comments were disabled.

They wrote: “Omg congrats Maci!!!!!!!” However, those who may have been convinced by the original post started alleging the second one was “clickbait”. One fan posted: “They did us dirty with the due Nov 22.”

As she turned her comments off on the ‘twins’ post, many took to Maci’s previous post to share their thoughts. A follower commented: “Why does her new post says twins yet doesn’t talk about twins whatsoever?”

A fellow fan asked: “Ummmmmmm so she’s pregnant or is that just clickbait?”

MACI FROM TEEN MOM IS HAVING TWINS SHUT THE FRONT DOOR — hales (@hay_barbiedoll) May 26, 2022

Post refers to ‘mini version’ of Maci

The article Maci linked in her bio and captioned on the Instagram post actually referred to Maci and son Bentley looking like twins. Written by Celebuzz, it states he has become the “mini version” of her. It reads:

Maci was only a teenager when she gave birth to her first son but, 13 years later, Bentley has grown into a mini version of his mother. In a new photo, fans gush over how much Maci and Bentley are starting to look alike.

It comes after an adorable throwback photo had fans stating her 13-year-old son Bentley resembled her “twin” and on the same day she shared the ‘twins’ photo that some took to be a hint at pregnancy. It’s easy to see why confusion reigns!

On Wednesday, multiple throwback photos of the Teen Mom star‘s son appeared on Reddit, where fans debated which of his parents he looked more like. Most came to the conclusion Bentley looks just like his mom Maci!

Whenever I see a Bentley I hear Maci’s voice from Teen Mom on MTV. “Beeeeantley!” — Aaron Gaghagen (@aarongaghagen) May 18, 2022

