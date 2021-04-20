









Walter is one of the main cast members on VH1’s Black Ink Crew, which follows the everyday reality of a New York-based tattoo empire.

The shop, which sees celebrities – including hip-hop stars and pro athletes – come through the door, is filled with a close-knit group of staff.

Walter Miller, known as “Walt”, is one of those staff members who currently appears on season 19, under the management of owner Caeser.

So, who is Walt? Where is he now? Let’s explore his Instagram, where we can find out more about his personal and love life…

Who is Walter on Black Ink Crew?

Walter Miller is a 39-year-old comedian and photographer.

He has worked as an assistant manager for Black Ink 113th, where he has been a long-term employee and friend of shop owner Caeser Emanuel.

The Black Ink Crew cast member became a series regular in season 6.

He recently admitted to co-star Ted that he stole $5,000 out of the register, but denied that he was behind a Black Ink shop robbery.

It looks like Walter may no longer be working at the tattoo firm, after Caesar found footage evidence of the robbery.

Who is Walter’s wife Jessica?

Jessica is a coach and cast member on Black Ink Crew

Walt and Jessica were newly-engaged to each other in February 2020, several years after they first met in 2013.

Jess had been in a club with her girlfriends, when Walt walked by and told her she was beautiful and to enjoy her night, before walking away.

They then spoke to each other on Instagram and exchanged numbers.

It wasn’t long before he was officially married to Jessica – who works for Energy Consulting Inc – in Hawaii, after falling in love with her.

Of course, they invited the TV crew to the ceremony to celebrate with them!

Meet Walter Miller on Instagram

Walt appears to be pretty busy when it comes to his professional life, as he usually promotes his comedy gigs on his Instagram page.

Other posts include the occasional selfie, pictures of Jessica, and photos taken by him during professional photography shoots.

He has another Instagram profile directly focused on his art and fashion photography work, as well as another artist-based page.

In his artist Instagram bio, he has written: “Just a kid from the Bronx shooting what he thinks is dope with his iPhone.”

