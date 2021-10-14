What does Amanda from The Challenge do for a living?











Amanda Garcia may be ready for battle on MTV’s The Challenge, but when she’s not busy filming, viewers wonder what she does for work.

Most of the reality show’s stars are pretty used to the TV world, such as Cory Wharton making his mark on both Teen Mom and The Challenge.

However, many of them have their own personal and professional lives to fulfil which are separate from showbiz, like Amanda.

Many are now questioning what her outside job is, especially after she posted a picture on Instagram of her sporting some nursing kit.

What does Amanda do for a living?

Amanda is a nurse, who worked through the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has mentioned her medical job several times, alongside the fact that she has a kid to look after – so she’s definitely kept busy!

With a nursing degree and license behind her, she works in the trauma unit, similarly to her co-star Kendal Sheppard.

I think amanda might have been a nurse during the pandemic while also being a single mom #thechallenge #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/M3HA8Ddi9W — Challenge Me Daddy Pod (@challengemedad) October 14, 2021

Amanda Garcia: Career

Amanda had left nursing several years ago, and is thought to have declared she was a medicinal marijuana supplier.

However, she then returned to the world of medical professionalism.

Before making her debut on Are You The One?, she then began appearing on The Challenge. Before TV, she worked at a marijuana dispensary.

Her time on the MTV game show has involved the following seasons:

Rivals III

Invasion of the Champions

XXX: Dirty 30

Final Reckoning

War of the Worlds

Spies, Lies, & Allies

Don't let Satan facade fool you. Amanda is such a loyal and caring person.



Looking at her eyes light up the moment she sees her son is so adorable.



She is an absolute badass, working as a nurse during the pandemic as a single mom. #TheChallenge37 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/dGjs6BL5lT — Allan (@TheAllanAguirre) October 14, 2021

Meet Amanda Garcia’s baby daddy

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies contestant Amanda is a mother to her year and a half old son, Avonni.

Leaving Avonni behind for the show must’ve been a difficult choice to make. It’s also led viewers to wonder who her son’s father is.

Amanda and Avonni’s dad, Ray Reinhardt, are no longer together.

The pair split in September 2020, seven months after Avonni was born due to cheating rumours on Ray’s part as per US Magazine.

