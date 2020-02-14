University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Lewis Capaldi had his breakthrough in 2019, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Scotland has gone from strength to strength.

His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was released on May 17th, 2019 to critical and commercial success.

So, how successful is Lewis right now and is he really worth $10 million as Forbes estimated?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Lewis’ real net worth and what he has in store for 2020…

Lewis Capaldi: Musical bio

His music career began a decade ago when he started singing in pubs at the age of twelve.

As he continued to release music on the internet and upload covers to YouTube, Lewis’ talented was spotted by a manager and the rest is history.

Since 2017, he has released two EPs to great commercial success and even toured with Rag’n’Bone Man and Niall Horan!

Lewis Capaldi’s net worth in 2019

Last year, Forbes estimated Lewis Capaldi’s net worth at a staggering $10 million, which obviously surprised many considering he hadn’t even released his debut album by that point. Lewis took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Lewis jokingly refuted this estimate, stating “I have less than £200 in my bank right now so who the f*** has my $10 million?”

He also claims he still lives in his childhood bedroom at his parent’s house… that probably wouldn’t be the case if Lewis was a multi-millionaire!

How much is Lewis really worth?

Although he may not be a multimillionaire, Lewis is still getting by with his music career!

Looking at his two lead singles on Spotify, ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Bruises’, which have an ammassed total of over 227 million, we can estimate how much Lewis is making from his music. From these streams, Lewis’ music would be earning about $1,135,000.

And although he would have to split this profit with his label and managers and producers, he’s still earning a pretty penny from Spotify alone!

Valentine’s Day rakes in the big bucks

Search Performance Marketing Agency AGY47 have analysed that the week around Valentine’s Day has been a mega financial success for Lewis Capaldi.

They analysed over 4,000 Spotify playlists finding the top twenty songs that “people turn to when heartbroken or loved-up.” Next, as they explained to us, they “tracked the total number of plays each day and multiplied by the average £0.0065 per stream to get the revenue for each track.”

When analysing the data for Lewis Capaldi, they found:

Lewis Capaldi raked in an extra £204,807.24 from streams of breakup anthems Someone You Loved and Before You Go this week.

That puts hit net worth up a pretty penny!

