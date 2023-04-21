After pictures from her birthday party went up on social media, her followers were quick to notice that Kourtney’s eldest son wasn’t in any of them. Scrutinizing the photos in confusion, fans have been asking “where is Mason Disick?”.

The eldest Kardashian sister celebrated turning 44 on April 18 and posted the evidence of a great party at a bowling alley. Looking like a throwback to the 90s, the photos showed her husband Travis Barker, plus the entire Kardashian clan, including her sisters Kim and Khloe. Even “momager” Kris was there.

Also looking adorable in the pics were Kourtney’s two younger children, Penelope and Reign. However, notably absent in the post was Mason Disick, the oldest child she shares with her ex, Scott.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates turning 44

It wasn’t just the bash at the bowling alley that Kourtney had to look forward to as she celebrated her birthday. Taking to her Instagram to show off just how spoiled she was, she first shared a glimpse of a trip away with her immediate family.

A bedroom covered in roses, balloons bigger than most people’s living rooms, and even a mariachi band – she certainly knows how to celebrate in style.

Only posted a day ago, the pictures already have over a million likes, with fans sharing plenty of happy birthday messages in the comments.

The only person to be featured in this selection of photos was the birthday girl herself, blowing out her handles on a delicious-looking chocolate cake.

If all of that wasn’t enough, she also had another party with the whole family. One photo in particular, where Travis is resting his hands on Kourt’s belly, had fans’ attention, even sparking pregnancy rumors.

Where is Mason Disick? Kourtney’s son ‘missing’ from birthday pics

Mason Disick didn’t appear in any of the photos his mom shared on Instagram not because he wasn’t at the party, but because he doesn’t enjoy the spotlight.

A similar question was raised earlier this month when fans wondered if Mason was at Kourtney’s wedding. After the Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part aired, viewers noticed that the oldest Disick child was nowhere to be seen. However, he was most definitely at the wedding, as proved by photos.

Now, the issue of “what happened to Mason Disick” has been raised again, but it’s not the case that Mason isn’t at the events, he just like being left alone.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast back in October 2022, Kourtney explained that the 13-year-old doesn’t even have his own Instagram account.

“He does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media,” she explained. “He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

Fans were quick to defend Kourtney

Once again, Kourtney is just trying to be a good mom and abide by her son’s wishes. However, some fans were unaware of the teen’s feelings and were quick to question his whereabouts on the post.

“is no one wondering where mason is??? Literally have not seen him in a minute,” one commented. Another follower agreed immediately below, “Where is Mason? Haven’t seen him in a while.”

That being said, plenty of The Kardashians fans understood why he was absent and tried to educate the others,

“MASON DOESN’T WANT TO BE POSTED EVERYONE MIND THEIR OWN BUSINESS,” a fan said undramatically in all caps.

Just because he’s a Kardashian by blood, doesn’t necessarily mean he wants all the spotlight that comes with it. The oldest grandchild in the family, we all remember when we didn’t want to be photographed with our family. Imagine knowing they would be posted for millions of strangers to see!

So, there’s no need to wonder what happened to Mason Disick. Clearly, he’s just trying to be as normal a teenager as he can be!