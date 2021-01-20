Has Whitney Thore had weight loss surgery? Updates on My Big Fat Fabulous Life star!











Whitney revealed she was considering weight loss surgery, as part of her mission to drop the pounds on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Cameras have followed her story, from getting engaged to former fiance Chase Severino, to splitting up with him, and finding new boyfriend Buddy.

It was revealed in December 2020 that she might be getting bariatric surgery, and now fans are wondering if she ever went through the process.

So has Whitney Thore had weight loss surgery? Updates in January 2021!

Screenshot: Whitney Thore, Will Whitney Move Back to Greensboro? | My Big Fat Fabulous Life, TLC Youtube

Whitney talks about weight loss surgery

After her former fiance Chase Severino cheated on her and had a baby with another woman, Whitney started having doubts about her body.

Speaking to her boyfriend Buddy in December, who she has now broken up with, she asked him if he thinks she should get weight loss surgery.

Whitney openly asked Buddy if he thinks Chase would have done what he did, if she didn’t look the way she did, but he didn’t have a response.

@whitneywaythore You're great just as you are. Please don't change! With your weight loss surgery do what makes you happy! Your fans around your neck looks like a giant pair of headphones….kinda like Honey I shrunk Whitney. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EFyhvTDOm2 — Lisa Villeneuve (@VilleneuveLisa) January 20, 2021

MY 600-LB LIFE: Samantha Mason states she was ‘exploited’

Has Whitney had weight loss surgery?

No

Whitney considered getting bariatric surgery in December 2020, but it has been an option she has thought about since season one.

With the process usually being a lengthy one, it is highly unlikely that she would have had the surgery within just over a month.

Whitney has not made any announcements about getting surgery. Plus, if she had, it would most likely have been aired on the TLC show.

Instead, it looks like Whitney is focusing on a workout programme, and at the end of 2020, she revealed that she has lost 70 pounds.

MY 600-LB LIFE: Where is Thederick now? Post-show updates!

Fans react to Whitney considering surgery

Some fans believe that she might not qualify for the surgery, due to having polycystic ovary syndrome, which caused her to gain over 230 pounds.

Others think that she might not be considering surgery for the right reasons, saying she should do it for herself rather than for others.

One fan said: “Whitney, it is okay to get weight lost surgery but not for the reasons you are describing.

“You have to do it for you and for a healthy life and quality of life. Go for it.”

Didn’t Whitney explain her “disease” to viewers? The disease that causes her to be overweight? If she has a disease how can weight loss surgery help her? #MyBigFatFabLife — Lauren Doll (@LaurenDoll14) December 9, 2020

Whitney has always claimed she doesn't overeat, but now weight loss surgery will help? I'm confused. #MyBigFatFabLife — Gimme The Tea (@Gimme_The_Tea) January 20, 2021

WATCH MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE ON TLC ON TUESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK