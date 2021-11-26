Who is Gregory Kelleher, the ex of Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan?











Gregory Kelleher has been named as the mystery man who was caught in quite the rift between Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan.

Selling Sunset season 4 is officially on Netflix, which brings up an awkward link to an ex between newbie Emma and realtor Christine.

Emma revealed Christine started shouting at her when she was seen with her then-boyfriend, but Christine claims she knew they were together.

If you were wondering who the possible man who dated both Christine and Emma is, we can reveal who he may be and what he could be doing now.

SELLING SUNSET: What is new realtor Vanessa Villela’s ethnicity?

Selling Sunset & Selling Tampa | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix BridTV 6805 Selling Sunset & Selling Tampa | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DzkTaTBDcPA/hqdefault.jpg 906052 906052 center 22403

Who is Emma and Christine’s ex?

Emma Hernan’s ex is called Gregory Kelleher, but neither of the Selling Sunset stars have confirmed whether he is the man in question.

We can confirm that he was spotted in a now-deleted photo posted to Emma’s mother’s Instagram page, where they were seen kissing on a beach.

The photo was shared back in 2014, which would make sense as Emma is thought to have gotten engaged to Christine’s ex more than five years ago.

While Gregory was definitely one of Emma’s boyfriends, it is possible that the ex in question of Christine’s may have been a different guy altogether.

Lol Christine is not living in the past but she is mad at Emma for dating her ex from 5 years ago #SellingSunset — Alex🇦🇺 (@AlexFlowerpot) November 26, 2021

Who is Gregory Kelleher?

Gregory is a construction worker and owner of Construction LLC.

He is based in Scituate, Massachusetts, and covers all aspects of carpentry.

Emma’s ex-fiance was thought to be dating Christine for around two years, when she once spotted him with the new Selling Sunset realtor.

It was revealed that he called Christine “crazy” and that he told her to leave Emma alone. Two months later, Gregory and Emma were engaged.

He is also said to have dated their co-star Heather Rae Young.

Oprah sit down interview with the guy in the middle of all of this, quickly #SellingSunset — gregory (the artist formerly known as cousin greg) (@spngbobstan) November 26, 2021

BLOWN AWAY CHRISTMAS: Who won and where are they now?

Where is Emma’s ex now?

Gregory is now married to a woman called Cara Beneduce.

They tied the official marriage knot just a few weeks ago in Newport, while surrounded by their family and friends.

Gregory and Cara appear to have a dog together. Some of his hobbies also include going pheasant hunting with friends and climbing mountains.

Emma and Christine are also now leading their own lives.

Christine married to tech millionaire Christian, 41, who she welcomed her first baby with in May, while Emma has confirmed she is single.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK