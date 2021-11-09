Who is JP Mathes on Swap Shop and what's his Instagram?











JP Mathes is one of the stars of Netflix’s new behind the scenes show, Swap Shop. We got to know him by having a snoop on his Instagram.

It is the unique show which takes us inside the radio show which broadcasts people selling antiques. JP is one of the entertainers who make up the show’s cast and hunt for valuable items.

During the series, JP is seen bargaining for a trove of Disney memorabilia with co-star Leona, to name just one deal. From his career background to family, Reality Titbit have got him covered.

Who is JP Mathes?

JP Mathes is an entertainer, banjo player, and producer. Oh, and sometimes he listens to Swap Shop in the hopes of finding a bargain.

Spending many days heading to the Appalachian mountains of East Tennessee looking for antique treasures, he often goes hunting for them with his sidekick Leona. They also run a podcast called JP Pod.

He runs a Tokyo street food truck called John Paul USA and often listens to Swap Shop out of Rogersville, which is how he got onto the Netflix show. Based across east Tennessee and Tokyo, JP gets around pretty easily.

The national spotlight will shine on two ETSU alumni! Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies alumni J.P. Mathes & Fiddling Leona will star in the new Netflix series “Swap Shop.” Will the journey to track down treasured items be music to their ears? The show debuts Nov. 9! pic.twitter.com/y59wa6Q72T — ETSU (@etsu) November 2, 2021

JP’s career and family

JP and Fiona are happily married. They live together and always spend Valentines Day arm-in-arm. In fact, the Netflix couple celebrated their 11-year wedding anniversary on October 10th!

He wrote on Facebook:

11 years ago you made my dream come true, even though we didn’t have time to eat any food at our wedding. We made due by stopping by Bojangles in a tux and Kimono. Happy anniversary!

The Netflix star is currently a producer and artist at Mochi Records, as well as a former entertainer at American Bluegrass Masters. He also worked as an instructor East Tennessee State University, and professor at HCTC’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music.

11 years ago you made my dream come true, even though we didn't have time to eat any food at our wedding. We made due by stopping by Bojangles in a tux and Kimono. Happy anniversary! Posted by J.P. Mathes II on Sunday, October 10, 2021

Meet the Swap Shop star on IG

Of course, the main priority for JP and Fiona has been to promote their appearance on the Swap Shop Netflix show. Other than that, he usually shares music, and the bargains he finds while antique-hunting.

As he has a food truck, delicious pictures of the snacks and dishes they have on offer always make an appearance, including a Korean curry and spaghetti. They also can make a New York Strip Don!

Most of all, JP shares pictures of him and wife Fiona playing music. At the time of writing, he has 853 followers, but that could potentially increase once more people start tuning in for Swap Shop.

