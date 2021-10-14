Who is Leah Gillingwater on The Challenge and what's her Instagram?











Leah Gillingwater is all set to battle it out on The Challenge: All Stars season two. For those who don’t know her, we explored her Instagram.

Some cast members are known for their successes on the long-running competition, but others may only have one or two shows behind them.

That includes Leah, who has competed just once on the MTV challenge show before, but this means nothing: as even rookies have won before.

We explored how she made it into the TV industry, her background, and most importantly, which The Challenge competition we recognise her from.

Who is Leah Gillingwater?

Leah is best known for being a past roommate on The Real World: Paris.

The Long Island, New York native, appeared on 24 episodes of the MTV reality show, where she was known for loving expensive brands.

She graduated from the University of Maryland, and went on to start a fashion career in NYC, which we saw on the show.

Born on August 21, 1980, Leah is now 41 years old.

The Challenge: Leah’s career

Leah has competed in one of The Challenge competitions, The Inferno.

As it aired in 2004, that means she has not taken part as a contestant for 18 years running, so it’s no wonder some viewers don’t recognise her.

During her stint on the show, she fought with CT, lost to Kendal during an elimination, and hooked up with co-star Darrell.

She also had a steamy shower scene with Adam’s buddy Samir!

Putting TV aside, Leah has been working as a freelance event producer and stage manager in Los Angeles, California, since 2006.

Meet Leah on Instagram

Leah, who currently has 1.3K followers, recently announced her comeback on Instagram – and her fans were absolutely ecstatic.

She appears to have stayed in close contact with Kendal Sheppard, who regularly comments on Leah’s pictures.

Her hobbies include attending sports games, going running, and most of the time, looking after her nine-year-old son Griffin.

Leah also loves her job, as stated in a recent caption, and supports issues that mean a lot to her, such as #FreeBritney.

