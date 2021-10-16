Who is Leah Turnbull on Gold Rush and what's her Instagram?











Gold Rush‘s latest season has seen new recruits join them as they hunt for high carats, including Leah Turnbull and Nathan Thornington.

Leah made quite the first impression, after crashing a huge, expensive truck into a silt pond and fearing that she could be fired.

The new rookie is now on Discovery viewers’ minds, who may be wondering what else she does when she’s not filming Gold Rush.

We found Leah Turnbull on Instagram, where we learned a lot more about Rick Ness’ new employee, such as one of her hobbies being fishing!

EXPLAINED: What happened to Jamie Otis’ sister?

Who is Leah Turnbull?

Leah is a new rookie member on Gold Rush’s Team Ness.

She works as a greenhorn rock truck driver, and has previously appeared on Gold Rush: Alaska before her latest season debut.

From Abbotsford, British Columbia, Leah now lives in Kelowna.

Intervention | New Season Trailer

Leah’s relationship status on Facebook currently is set to ‘single’, and it doesn’t look as though she has anyone romantic in her life.

Gold Rush: Leah’s career

Leah is a truck driver at Duncan’s Creek, working for Rick Ness.

As seen on Gold Rush, she didn’t get off to a flying start, as she crashed a truck worth half a million into a 20-feet deep tailings pond.

The incident happened not long after Rick decided to hire her.

Looking through her Instagram, Leah was still working with big scoopers as of June earlier this year, calling her job “buckets of fun”.

In her spare time, she goes fishing in Yukon – such as at the Mayo Lake – which could potentially make her money on the side.

RHONY: Leah McSweeney’s boob job before and after

Meet Leah on Instagram

Leah seems to be a happy-go-lucky type of girl, who enjoys travelling.

She recently lost a close loved one called Nicholas, a guy who she would regularly ride motorbikes with.

The Gold Rush star tends to go out riding, fishing – like Sturgeon fishing – or to walk the dog, so it appears she is very active outdoors.

She has a furry dog, and seems to be very family-orientated.

Leah is clearly incredibly passionate about where she lives, as it is filled with mountains, water and beautiful scenery.

WATCH GOLD RUSH ON DISCOVERY EVERY FRIDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK