Who is Ryan on My Big Fat Fabulous Life? Meet Whitney's ex-business partner on Instagram!

Whitney hoped Ryan could help out with her fitness business, but it doesn’t look like it went to plan. So who is he? Meet him on Instagram!
He has appeared on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life several times, which follows the life of Whitney Thore, who has polycystic ovarian syndrome.
On tonight’s episode (Tuesday, January 9th), it will be revealed that Ryan has been keeping some shocking news from Whitney.
So who is Ryan on My Big Fat Fabulous Life? Let’s get to know him…
Who is Ryan on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?
Ryan Andreas, 32, is a personal trainer who runs his own business, namely Andreas Elite Personal Training.
He is also owner of My Training Partners, and is an online training coach.
Viewers of My Big Fat Fabulous Life have gotten to know Ryan as Whitney Thore’s former business partner.
He previously went to the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, and completed a degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science in 2014.
Ryan and Whitney’s business plan
Whitney hoped that Ryan could help her kickstart her fitness business No BS Active, but their partnership didn’t go as planned.
Ryan, who is friends with Whitney’s ex Chase Severino, first met her when they went on a blind date.
They then decided to become business partners, but quickly found that their goals were completely different, and ended the partnership.
He was the person behind the workouts created on the platform – yet Whitney now runs her fitness platform with Jessica Powell.
There was also an outcry from fans during the series, who watched Ryan choose not to tell Whitney that Chase had cheated on her.
Meet Ryan on Instagram
With more than 52K followers, Ryan has quite the following online.
Having been in the fitness industry for over 12 years, plus his stint on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, he has acquired several fans.
Other than regular fitness updates, he shares an insight into his personal life, such as his relationship with clothing brand owner Sydney Sommer.
It looks like they have been together for around six months.
He also has two dogs called Darla and Chancho!
