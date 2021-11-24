Who is the Blown Away Christmas winner and where are they now?











Netflix’s Blown Away: Christmas has officially combined glass-blowing and festive season into a series of episodes, all for a huge cash prize.

It follows the popularity of Blown Away seasons 1 and 2, where contestants turn what would be a boring pane of glass into mesmerising creations.

Some of those contestants have made a comeback, including Cat Burns, Andi Kovel, Alexander Rosenberg, Edgar Valentine, and Nao Yamamoto.

Skip the episodes with us and find out who won Blown Away: Christmas, as well as what they are up to now filming has wrapped up.

Who won Blown Away Christmas?

Cat Burns was officially crowned the winner of Blown Away Christmas.

It came down to Cat and fellow contestant Nao Yamamoto, but Cat won for her unique broken glass creation (complete with a dog’s bottom!).

She has come a long way from being the competitor with the least experience during Blown Away season 2.

Cat took on nine other competitors, and this time, came out top against four other glass-blowing talents for the festive special.

The Netflix star instantly called her mom to tell her the good news, and decided to donate $10,000 to an animal charity.

the absolute right winner in the final. the use of the broken glass was genius. it was wow while the other imo underwhelmed me a bit. and the dog butt was the best bit of course — 🤟🏻 Natalie Lewis 🖖🏻 (@Cuddly_CatLady) November 21, 2021

Get to know glass blower Cat Burns

Cat Burns, 30, is a production blower and studio assistant from New Jersey.

Cat gained two different degrees in Glass Fine Art and in Glass Craft and Design from Salem Community College in Carneys Point, New Jersey.

After graduating from college, Cat honed her skills working as an assistant for glass artists in Philadelphia.

Aside from glass-blowing at Corning Museum of Glass, she loves travelling, gardening, horses and mermaids!

Episode 2 #blownawaychristmas again Cat rocked this, my first place. Cat seems to me anyway to be the favorite. — Aldric Valkurm (@AldricOfZalera) November 24, 2021

Where is Cat Burns now?

Cat continues to attend Salem Community College for glass-blowing classes.

She often teaches classes often at different open access studios, often wanting to pass on her love for glass to others.

The winner also sells her own glass and merch, which includes jewel glass, pumpkins, vases (for around $2,000) and custom pieces.

Cat charges $600 for each personal piece, which can go up to $50,000 depending on the scope of the project. She is set to reopen in May 2022.

She also keeps herself busy by writing a blog, and recently revealed her partner has quit his job to help her blow glass full time!

