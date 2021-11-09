Who is Yung Joc's wife Kendra and what's her Instagram?











Rapper Yung Joc and Kendra Johnson have officially become husband and wife. We got to know who his wife is and had a snoop on her IG.

Love and Hip Hop fans may have already caught a glimpse of Yung Joc’s relationship with Kendra, including her face-off with his ex Karlie Redd. He brought her onto the VH1 show as a supporting cast member in 2019.

Yung Joc has since sealed the deal with Kendra. As a result, fans everywhere are eager to get to know the musician’s wife.

Who is Yung Joc’s wife Kendra?

Kendra Robinson may have just become Yung Joc’s wife, but she’s got an extensive resume as a closing attorney, realtor, and investor. The star has also got her own business called Kendra Robinson and Associates.

Originally from Clinton, South Carolina, he has been a supporting cast member on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta since season eight. Born on January 26th, 1988, the 33-year-old was first seen on the Case of the Ex episode.

She got engaged to Yung Joc in 2019, and planned to get married to him much sooner, however the global pandemic meant they had to pause plans. They then got married on November 7th, at an incredible venue filled with sparkling chandeliers and many of their loved ones.

Congrats are in order for Yung Joc and Kendra …heard today is the day #lahh — truth reigns all day (@903_202) November 6, 2021

Kendra Robinson: Career

Now serving the metro Atlanta communities, she got to where she is today after becoming a graduate of Kentucky State University in mathematics. She then qualified from University of Louisville’s Brandeis School of Law.

After graduation, Kendra worked as a public defender, representing indigent members of the community. She now handles traffic offences, criminal cases, both misdemeanour and felony, DUI/DWI defense, and real estate closing services.

Wow Kendra and yung joc finally got married Congratulations to the newlyweds 😍😍😍😍 — Msclbeauty (@Rissaluvem) November 8, 2021

Meet Kendra on Instagram

Kendra tends to keep her IG account pretty formal by promoting her criminal defence services, but gives followers some insight into her personal life. It looks like her and Yung Joc keep their relationship fairly private, despite being in the public eye.

She has 82.8K followers behind her, and often shares positive quotes. A recent post states the caption:

Sometimes you just have to remind yourself that despite what you have going on, you’re doing a good job.

Yung Joc’s wife also appeared to be very close to her late father and brother, who she said showed her how to be loved and treated by a man. She recently shared that she felt sad her dad could not walk her down the aisle.

