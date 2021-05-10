American Idol 2021: Who made the top 5? Meet the singers on Instagram!











American Idol has finally whittled down their line-up of talented singers to the top five. We found the contestants on Instagram.

The ABC series has showcased the tough competition faced by this year’s singers, after judges decided their fate following several auditions.

But it’s all come down to the top 5 already, which has been placed in the hands of voters who continue to watch the singing contest.

So, who made the top 5? What happened after the top 7 performances? We’ve got the list of the final contestants, and their Instagram profiles.

Caleb Kennedy

Caleb, who lives in Roebuck, South Carolina, is a country music singer.

The songwriter is a fan favourite, having written an original song about his mom, as well as sung a country-rock version of Coldplay’s “Violet Hill”.

Aged 16, Caleb revealed on American Idol that songwriting helped him find himself again, after his parents got divorced.

He played junior varsity football at Dorman High School, but reportedly had to give up football to go on the singing contest.

Grace Kinstler

Grace is a singer and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois.

The 20-year-old is currently studying at the Berkley College of Music, which is situated in Boston, Massachusetts.

It has been revealed that Grace lost her father in 2020, before she made an appearance on the show. She sung Demi Lovato’s “Father” in his memory.

She has been in a relationship since late 2019, with her boyfriend and musician Joseph Wheatley.

Chayce Beckham

Chayce is a musician from Apple Valley, California.

He has been working for construction firm United Rental for three years.

At first, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to go on American Idol, however his parents pushed him to take the dive and audition.

He was “on a dark path with drinking and self-worth”, which led to him moving back home with his parents.

With music keeping him grounded, he made some positive changes and says that everything that’s happened in his life has led to American Idol.

Willie Spence

Willie is a musician who calls himself a “star in the making”.

He says that it is the “best feeling in the world” being able to sing for his mother in front of America.

Originally from West Palm Beach, California, he currently lives in Douglas, Georgia, where he went to Coffee High School.

The talented singer also attended Florida State University.

Casey Bishop

Casey, from Estero, Florida, is a 16-year-old artist.

She is currently a sophomore at The Center for the Arts at Cypress Lake High School in Cypress Lake, Florida.

From rock tunes to emotional ballads, Casey has done it all on American Idol 2021, and first won the judges over with Motley Crue’s “Lime Wire”.

