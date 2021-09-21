Why did Suki's Instagram get deleted and what is the 'fighting' video?











Suki revealed that her Instagram account got deleted on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, after fans noticed she posted a video of her ‘fighting’.

The VH1 star openly talks about her social media pages, such as content subscription site OnlyFans, as well as Instagram, on the reality show.

She tells her co-stars on the September 20 episode that her Instagram was removed, before getting a grilling about why social media is important.

Sukihana has been captured on camera, as she rises in the music industry and makes a living for herself. But why was her Instagram account deleted?

Why was Suki’s Instagram profile deleted?

Suki claimed that she thinks her profile was deleted due to “Only Fans”.

It is thought that she occasionally posts raunchy pictures that may not be classed as appropriate by the social media site.

Some fans have labelled her latest music video ‘Everyday’ as “porn” or “nude”, and question why it has not been taken down from Instagram.

Her Instagram went missing in July 2021, which is likely to be the time she is referring to her account being deleted on Love and Hip Hop: Miami.

There are also rumors that Suki posted a video of her fighting online, before later deleting it from her Instagram account.

Me after seeing Sukihana video On Instagram today 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wDxTpH3saA — O-GuN (@ogunation) September 1, 2021

Suki ‘fighting video’ explored

Suki posted a video of her appearing to hit another woman on a path, with the caption: “Don’t talk about my kids.”

A man appears to walk by, and waits for them to get off the path before passing Sukihana and the other woman.

This is according to The Shade Room, which uploaded a post in June appearing to look like Suki’s Instagram story.

The initial post wrote: “If you don’t stand for nothing, stand for your children.” This post can no longer be found on Sukihana’s Instagram.

Is Sukihana’s Instagram back up now?

Suki’s Instagram account is now fully back up on the site.

After she was told that people will judge her for how her Instagram appears, the LAHHMIA star seems to have recovered the profile.

On August 27, Suki uploaded a post which led to several friends and followers celebrate her return to the social media platform.

Many questioned Suki on where she had been previously.

