Who is Yandy's foster daughter Infinity? LAHH star's age and Instagram!

During the July 19th episode of LAHH: Atlanta, Yandy is seen struggling to move forward with her foster daughter Infinity.

They are one of several familial relationships on the show, as striving -or legendary – stars aim to be successful in the rap industry.

As we get to know Infinity even more, viewers may be wondering what she does for a living, and what her background is. Reality Titbit has it covered.

Who is Yandy’s foster daughter Infinity?

Infinity Gilyard is an influencer, content creator and entrepreneur.

She started the process to become Yandy Smith-Harris’ foster daughter at the end of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta season eight.

The reality star met Yandy during seventh grade, before she became her foster mom when she was in tenth grade at school.

Infinity currently runs her own beauty, cosmetic and personal care company called BYOND INFINITI, and has shipped over 200 orders.

I don’t know what happened between yandy and infinity hopefully the whole truth is played out cause that looks hella messy. This is why they should have taken the time b4 that adoption was finalized cause that looks crazy #lhhatl — wannie (@Wannie777) July 13, 2021

Infinity Gilyard: Age and background

Infinity is currently 19 years old, and was adopted in December 2019.

She met Yandy during her mentorship program, and was looked after by her. However, she revealed she had been kicked out in March 2020.

Still attending college, she lives by herself, despite Yandy previously wanting her to move in with her and go to school nearby.

She also claimed that she was dropping out of City College of New York in a YouTube video uploaded on January 15, 2021.

However, Yandy reportedly said her foster daughter’s claims are “clickbait”.

Waittttt what happened with yandy and infinity?! I thought she adopted her?! She put her out????!! — HUEman (@ChelseaBewt) July 14, 2021

Meet Infinity on Instagram

There may be drama between Infinity and Yandy on LAHH: Atlanta, but they appear to be closer than ever on social media.

Underneath a photo which showed her and Yandy spending time together, she wrote the caption: “a bond i pray last foreverrr”.

Yandy also commented with: “Love you stinka.”

She also appears to have done some modelling shoots since turning 19, but revealed she played her last high school basketball before her birthday.

The content creator also promotes her business on Instagram, and has “1.6 million views on YouTube”, which is proudly stated in her bio.

