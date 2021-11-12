You won't recognise Savannah Chrisley before heaps of plastic surgery











From sharing her own business Sassy by Savannah to having jokey arguments with brother Chase, you’d think we’d seen it all.

Savannah Chrisley has always been pretty open on The USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best, but actually there are parts we haven’t seen to her.

Following in her father Todd‘s footsteps, she has taken the plastic surgery route and admitted to surgically changing the appearance of her nose.

We explored some older pictures of Savannah, before she got went under the knife. You won’t believe what we found…

Savannah’s surgical procedures

Savannah has admitted to getting a nose job, which has significantly altered its shape. However, she’s never confirmed getting Botox or fillers.

Despite this, there has been lots of speculation about how much her face appears to have changed over the last eight years.

It is a totally different scenario for her father, who has been very open about his plastic surgery, such as allowing cameras to capture procedures.

She had a surgical operation in summer 2020, to remove a cyst.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has had three surgeries for endometriosis, a condition she was diagnosed with in 2018, and plans to freeze her eggs.

savannah chrisley does not look like she’s had her nose done lol it just looks like she grew into herself. that’s what i like! — baby (@DAISDZA) July 25, 2021

Before and after plastic surgery

Savannah is now 24, meaning the below image was taken when she was around 17 years old. She likely would have been going through puberty.

Therefore, she looks completely different now, but it’s clear to see how much her nose used to dip at the end. Now, the end has been lifted.

Although unconfirmed, it also looks like she has had fillers put in her cheeks and lips since then, as they are both significantly bigger now.

A lot of fans have also noticed that she wears a lot more more make-up now, which would make her look quite different.

Some might even say Savannah is unrecognisable. Luckily for her, the jawline on that girl is amazing – no need for filler there!

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

Savannah denied getting implants

During an Instagram Live, Savannah was asked when she got breast implants. She responded by confirming she never had them done.

Savannah said:

Girl, come on now. God and too much food gave me these boobs. No implants… now nose job? Yes, that did happen in case you were wondering.

The reality TV star is all for being who you want to be, despite what other people may think of you. So it’s unlikely she would ever lie about surgery.

In an Instagram caption shared in October 2019, she said:

Ladies…do what YOU want to do. Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It’s our world and they just live in it.

