Love Island producers know how to keep viewers hooked with the shock twists and surprising announcements that follow those all-important words: “I’ve got a text!”.

Recoupling sends the villa into a frenzy each week with lust and loyalty to take into consideration.

Every so often the fate of the Islanders gets put into the public’s hands, so here’s a rundown of how to vote on Love Island 2019 and who to vote for…

Love Island 2019: How to vote

It’s easy to vote in Love Island 2019.

Simply download the Love Island app to your Android or Apple phone from the Google Play or Apple App Store.

Once downloaded there’s no need to create a profile or log in, you can simply use the app and head to the third icon along that says ‘vote’.

Here you’ll be able to vote – determining the Islanders’ fate – provided that voting is still open.

Voting is free on the app and the opening and closing times are announced on the show.

You can vote once per voting window per device.

Who to vote for on Love Island series 5

During episode 13 of Love Island, the Islanders had to endure a recoupling.

Tommy Fury paired with Molly Mae, Joe with Lucie, Danny with Yewande, Michael with Amber, Curtis with Amy and Anton with Elma.

That left new girl Maura and series 5 original Anna looking like they were going home.

Then the text tone rang and it was announced that Maura and Anna would go on dates with two new boys, Jordan and Tom, keeping them in the competition.

However, the text tone went off again and it was also announced that the remaining Islanders would have to choose the two least compatible couples and one of the people from each couple would be booted from the Island.

The Islanders chose Lucie and Joe and Anton and Elma as the two least compatible couples, leaving it to the public to decide who goes home out of each couple.

One Islander can be saved from each couple. So, of Lucie and Joe, we’d pick Lucie. She’s had enough problems in the villa so far without being axed from the show, too.

Joe has been dubbed “controlling” on Twitter and we’d say he hasn’t really brought much to the show.

Of Elma and Anton, of course, we’d choose Anton. Elma has only been in the villa five minutes and we’re not convinced she truly likes the Scotsman.

Anton deserves to stay in our eyes as he hasn’t had a proper shot at finding love yet.

What else can I do with the Love Island 2019 app?

The Love Island app is pretty swish in 2019.

Not only can you partake in the show and vote but there’s a whole host of other things you can do on the app.

There are four tabs at the bottom of the app’s page ‘Home’, ‘Style’, ‘Vote’ and ‘Shop’.

The Home page is like many others with the latest news on the show, tweets and more.

Love Island’s fashion sponsor for 2019, I Saw It First, is all over the Style page of the app with dresses galore from the show which you can buy in just a few clicks.

The voting page is very simple and easy to follow and the Shop section makes all things Love Island available for purchase.

From personalised bottles to Loveburst makeup to sunglasses and suitcases – the Love Island shop has got it all going on.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD.