ITV: Who is Adil Ray? Lingo show host is Good Morning Britain presenter!

Every weekday, our screens see contestant pairs get put to a timed test, to work out what appears in Lingo grids and Puzzlewords.

The final prize is cash, but they could actually end up going home with absolutely nothing in their pockets – or thousands of pounds.

So who is presenter Adil Ray? Where else have we seen his work?

Adil Ray, Lingo. Picture: ITV

Who is Adil Ray?

Adil, 46, is an actor, comedian, and radio and television presenter.

Viewers might already recognise him as the relief presenter on Good Morning Britain – or may have heard his voice on BBC radio stations.

He is creator of BBC comedy Citizen Khan, which he stars in and co-writes.

Adil was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2016 Birthday Honours for his services to broadcasting.

Adil Ray on Lingo

Adil is fronting ITV’s new game show Lingo, which started on January 1st.

He presents the show, which airs from Monday to Friday from 3pm to 4pm.

The Lingo computer gives contestants the first letter of different length words, putting the rest in the hands of the contestants – against the clock!

If they correctly guess the word, they’ll bank money and increase their potential winnings.

It is Adil’s latest project, after filling in for presenters on Good Morning Britain’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, often presenting on Thursdays with Charlotte Hawkins and Fridays with Ranvir Singh.

Where else have we seen Adil Ray?

He began his career as a radio host on a pirate radio station in Huddersfield while studying at the University of Huddersfield.

Since February 2019, Adil has been the main holiday relief presenter for Good Morning Britain, appearing regularly during the February, April and summer holidays.

Before joining ITV, he worked for the BBC, such as covering the Exposed: Groomed For Sex documentary and presenting Radio 5 Live night show.

