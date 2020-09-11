Celebrated TV chef Ainsley Harriott was back in the This Morning kitchen on Friday, September 11th.

Every time Ainsley appears on the show, he brings easy-to-make, flavourful recipes. And his latest is no different. On Friday, September 11th, Ainsley whipped up his ‘Friday Night Curry’ recipe which will impress both family and friends.

This healthier vegetable dhansak can be made up in no time and served with basmati rice and naan bread. Find out how to make Ainsley Harriott’s curry recipe from This Morning here.

This Morning curry recipe: Ingredients

For Ainsley Harriott’s vegetable curry, you will need 1 small cauliflower (approx. 300g), broken into florets, 1 tbsp garam masala, 2- 3 tbsp sunflower oil, 1 large onion, 2 cloves of garlic, 5cm root ginger, 1 or 2 green chillies (depending on taste), deseeded and finely chopped.

You will also need 350g butternut squash, chopped into 2cm cubes, 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1 tbsp curry paste, 1 1/2 tbsp tamarind paste, 100g red split lentils, 600ml vegetable stock, 1 tbsp caster sugar, salt and pepper, 10 cherry tomatoes, juice of 1 lemon, 80g baby spinach leaves, and 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander.

Serve with basmati rice or bread.

How to make Ainsley Harriott’s curry recipe

Step 1: Fry the cauliflower florets in some oil and garam masala for a few minutes or until lightly browned. Then, very finely slice the onion and fry them in the pan with some more oil. After 3 or 4 minutes, they should have softened and reduced. Add the finely chopped garlic, ginger (peeled) and chilli to the onion.

Step 2: After a few minutes, add the curry paste, turmeric and tamarind paste to the onions, garlic, ginger and chilli.

Step 3: Add the cubed butternut squash, lentils, cauliflower and vegetable stock to the pan and let simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 4: After 20 minutes, turn the heat up in the pan and add the halved cherry tomatoes, fresh spinach, a squeeze of lemon juice, a pinch of sugar, and salt and pepper seasoning. Let cook for a few more minutes or until the spinach has wilted.

Step 5: Serve with basmati rice, naan and fresh coriander as garnish.

