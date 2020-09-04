Celebrated TV chef Ainsley Harriott appeared on This Morning on Friday, September 4th to celebrate National Fish and Chips Day.

To mark the occasion, Ainsley whipped up his favourite Friday fish recipe. This was chorizo crusted hake with boulangere potatoes which he prepared for Eamonn and Ruth in the studio.

Viewers at home were impressed with the TV chef’s culinary creation and all seeking a way to make it at home. So, find out how to make Ainsley Harriott’s easy oven baked fish with chorizo and potatoes here. We’ve got the recipe step-by-step!

Easy oven baked fish and chorizo: Ingredients

For the fish you will need 4 skinless hake or cod fillets, olive oil, salt and pepper, 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme leaves, and Spanish chorizo sausage which needs to be thinly sliced.

For the boulangere potatoes, you will need 1kg of potatoes (Ainsley suggests Desirée) peeled and then thinly sliced, 2 onions halved and then thinly sliced, 4 sprigs of thyme, 275ml vegetable or chicken stock, salt and pepper, and 1 tbsp unsalted butter.

Ainsley serves his oven baked fish recipe with baby leaf salad and grated beetroot.

YUM : How to make Gok Wan’s special fried rice and chilli chicken wings

How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked fish and potatoes

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 180C.

Step 2: Drizzle olive oil on to the fish fillets and then season them with salt, pepper and sprinkle over the thyme leaves. Rub in the toppings to the fillets. Then, layer thin slices of chorizo on top of each fillet. Ainsley does this to resemble the scales of a fish.

Step 3: Layer the sliced potatoes around the base of a lightly greased large baking dish, followed by a layer of sliced onions. In between each layer of potatoes and onions, lightly season with salt and pepper, and a sprinkling of thyme. Keep alternating the layers of potatoes and onions and with the seasoning.

Step 4: Pour the stock over the potato and onion layers. Then place little knobs of butter all over the potatoes.

Step 5: Cover and bake the potatoes at the top of the oven for 40 to 45 minutes until softened.

Step 6: When the potatoes are tender, remove the dish and then place the fish on top of the potatoes. Turn the oven heat up to 200C and cook for a further 10 to 12 minutes or until the fish is cooked through.

Step 7: Once cooked, remove from the oven. Serve the fish fillets with the boulangere potatoes and a side salad.

WATCH THIS MORNING WEEKDAYS AT 10 AM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK