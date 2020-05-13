Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? sees a line-up of new contestants in each episode as they try to reach the coveted prize of £1 million.

The quiz series, which originally aired in Britain back in 1998, has seen a massive success around the world with many international formats and spin-offs.

And after 20 years, there are still many enthusiasts who test their general knowledge in a bid to win the money prize.

In Tuesday’s episode (May 12th), contestant Andrew Townsley was close to becoming the show’s newest millionaire, but he walked away with a decent £500k in his pocket.

So, let’s meet Andrew and see where is he now after the ITV programme.

Meet Andrew Townsley

Andrew Townsley is a retired doctor from Glasgow, Scotland.

The Scottish contestant obtained his degree at The University of Glasgow and worked as a GP at Newhills Medical Practice for more than 20 years. On his LinkedIn profile, Andrew adds that he’s a “bass/baritone and blues singer”, as well as a “poor guitarist”.

Andrew reached the final question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? that asked which race was held first – Le Mans 24 Hours, Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500 or Isle of Man TT.

The retired doctor called a close friend but eventually decided to settle down for £500k as he wasn’t sure about the correct answer.

What will Andrew do with the £500k prize?

On May 13th, Andrew appeared on This Morning to talk to Holly and Phil about what he plans to do with the £500k prize.

The retired doctor doesn’t have any immediate plans as he would like to see what he can do with the money “once the world recovers”. Andrew explained:

As I said to Jeremy (Clarkson), we’d love to visit Niagara Falls. It’s also another chance to see some relatives in Australia and take in some cricket when we are there.

Is Andrew on social media?

Here at Reality Titbit, we managed to track down Andrew’s Facebook profile which you can find under the name Andrew Townsley.

We also found that this is not his first appearance on the telly – Andrew took part in the BBC One quiz series Impossible in 2017!

WATCH WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE? WEEKDAYS AT 9 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK