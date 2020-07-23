Angela Hartnett has cemented her status as ‘queen of pasta’ with a new summer recipe.

The celebrated British chef owns the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Murano in Mayfair. Renowned for her pasta dishes, Angela appeared on ITV’s breakfast show This Morning on Thursday, July 23rd to share a new summer pasta recipe.

Viewers were instantly drooling over her pasta with peas, pancetta and broad beans, all hunting down the recipe to recreate over the weekend.

Find out how to whip up Angela’s summer pasta dish here – step by step!

Angela Hartnett’s summer pasta: Ingredients

For Angela’s summer pasta dish you will need a few seasonal ingredients. This is enough to feed two people, but you can always increase the quantities to serve more.

You will need 100g cooked peas, 100g cooked broad beans, 150ml olive oil, 1 garlic clove, finely chopped, 75g pine nuts, toasted, 150g finely grated Parmesan, 200g diced pancetta, 50g panko breadcrumbs, ½ tsp chopped fresh rosemary and 200g penne pasta.

Summer pasta recipe from This Morning

Step 1: Cook the broad beans and peas as per boiling instructions.

Step 2: Roughly blitz half of the cooked peas and broad beans in a food processor to make your pesto. Decant the blitzed mixture into a large bowl then add the remaining peas, broad beans, 100ml olive oil, chopped garlic, toasted pine nuts and parmesan. Mix well and add more oil if needed.

Step 3: Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water, until al dente.

Step 4: Fry the pancetta until golden and crispy. Add the panko breadcrumbs and rosemary to the pancetta and mix together.

Step 5: Drain the pasta once it is cooked. Add it to the bowl of pesto and toss together.

Step 6: Serve the pasta with bowls and finish with the pancetta breadcrumb mix for garnish.

