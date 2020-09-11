The Martin Lewis Money Show returned for its fourth ever live series on Thursday, September 10th.

The ITV show sees the financial expert take on questions from real families on finances, jobs and consumer rights. This year, Martin Lewis is joined by co-host Angellica Bell.

Angellica is well-known as the former lead presenter on CBBC, has often appeared on the likes of The One Show and Children in Need, and more recently joined as a presenter on The Big Family Cooking Showdown. Angellica has presented on The Martin Lewis Money Show since 2017.

But one thing Angellica is also well-known for is her sense of style. So, what was the dress Angellica Bell was wearing in the first episode (September 10th) of The Martin Lewis Money Show?

Where is Angellica’s dress from?

The dress Angellica Bell wore on The Martin Lewis Money Show episode 1 was from Never Fully Dressed.

The exact one she wore was the Multi Paisley Spliced Mini Dress. You can currently buy the dress on the Never Fully Dressed website for £79.

In an Instagram post, Angellica wrote that she wore a size 10 “for some room.”

Angellica Bell on The Martin Lewis Money Show

This year is shaping up to be pretty busy for Angellica Bell. Not only has she launched her own series, Weight Loss: The War on Fat, but she’s rejoined Martin Lewis on The Martin Lewis Money Show: Live.

This show will be particularly necessary, with more families than ever facing financial problems as a result of the unprecedented global pandemic. Angellica and Martin are on the case to help families bounce back.

The Martin Lewis Money Show is also angled at all ages this year, meaning its a great watch for all the family!

