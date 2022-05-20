Anne Hegerty is back to good health after Beat The Chasers absence













The Governess, AKA Anne Hegerty, has been missing from the latest Beat The Chasers episodes. Fans are wondering where she is and who her temporary quizzer replacement Issa Schultz is.

Beat The Chasers sees contestants try to score higher than the clever chasers, who each have an impressively top IQ. Anne is one of the chasers who has often gone head-to-head with participants – and she’s a tough one to beat.

So when she didn’t take part in the last few episodes, ITV viewers were left concerned about her whereabouts. We’ve got the latest update on how Anne is doing, and why she’s been missing from the evening quiz show.

Where is The Governess from Beat The Chasers?

Anne Hegerty was unable to film for the current season of Beat The Chasers because she tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year. This meant she had to self-isolate and could not attend filming as planned.

Her absence was confirmed in March by ITV in a statement. It read:

Unfortunately, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty has contracted Covid-19, so won’t be filming the upcoming Beat The Chasers. We look forward to having her back on set soon.

Don’t worry, Anne has only left temporarily due to the positive test result and is all set to return when filming commences for next season. Her replacement will not be joining the show permanently.

Anne happily informed her fans that she had tested negative for Covid-19 in March. On Saturday 19th of that month, she posted a picture on Twitter of a test but added that she was “still self-isolating” while filming took place.

Although she is fully back to good health now, episodes are only just being released despite the season being shot several months ago. So instead, Anne is watching from home and told fans there is “still not me!” on Beat The Chasers.

She won’t be appearing in this season at any point, but revealed in March that she is “looking forward to watching the series when it’s on later this year”. The Governess is expected to return to the ITV quiz show next season.

One week ago, Anne attended the BAFTAs with her replacement Issa Shultz and her other co-stars on The Chase. She got dressed up, completed the look with glamorous earrings and ended up celebrating a win with the rest of the team!

Who is Issa Schultz?

Issa Schultz is an Australian quizzer currently stepping in for Anne Hegerty on Beat The Chasers. He was flown over at short notice from down under after producers were informed that The Governess had coronavirus.

Born in England originally, Issa is best known for being one of the “chasers” on The Chase Australia, where he is nicknamed “The Supernerd”. The 38-year-old from St Austell, UK, has also appeared on Hell’s Kitchen Australia.

Also an eight-time winner of the Australian Quizzing Championships and seven-time pairs champion, he also appeared on The Rich List, where he won $200,000 in 2009, as well as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and The Einstein Factor.

