Love Island 2019 is in full swing!

The dating show kicked off from June 3rd on its home of ITV2 and the drama is brewing.

One of the first girls to enter the Love Island villa was Amy Hart.

So, are Amy Hart’s teeth real? Here’s everything you need to know…

Are Love Island Amy’s teeth real?

No, Amy’s teeth aren’t real. She said in an interview with MailOnline that she had veneers fitted when she was 17.

She said: “They made me so much more confident and willing to smile.”

Since stepping foot in the Love Island villa Amy has been all smiles, and now that Curtis is sweeping her off her feet she’s looking like a happy camper!

Amy Hart: Teeth

Air hostess Amy has been nothing but herself since entering the Love Island villa.

She was left out in the lurch on day one when her partner, Anton, admitted that he fancied Lucie.

But the whole drama went full circle as newcomer Curtis chose to pair with Amy, leaving Anton out in the cold!

Aside from her relationship drama, there’s something else that’s caught the eye of Love Island 2019 viewers.

The former Miss United Kingdom’s gnashers have caught the attention of Twitter that’s for sure.

Some users have suggested that the 26-year-old has dentures, with others chiming in that she’s only had veneers on the front four teeth.

Question. Does Amy have stick on teeth? #loveisland — Niomi (@Nigel_8) June 4, 2019

Why did Amy only re-do the 4 front teeth in her mouth…what about the rest? Lmao #loveisland — rien dans jalousie. (@Ash_shanghai) June 4, 2019

Isit me or does it look lik Amy's wearing dentures at the front? Her teeth are mad #LoveIsland — V' 🖤 (@ValeetaBabes) June 4, 2019

How much did Amy’s veneers cost?

Amy hasn’t just had her teeth done, she also had breast augmentation for her 21st birthday.

The procedure took her from a 34A to a 34DD and cost £5,000.

It doesn’t look like Amy’s specified exactly how much her teeth set her back but we’d estimate around £2,000 at least as each tooth can cost between £150 and £400!

